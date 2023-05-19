Towering turbines will power up Te Rere Hau wind farm after panel grants resource consent

A simulation of what the repowered Te Rere Hau wind farm will look like from Forest Hill Rd.

A proposal to repower a wind farm in the Tararua Range has been granted resource consent.

NZ Windfarms lodged an application with the Environmental Protection Authority in 2022 to repower the Te Rere Hau wind farm under the fast-track consent process set up as part of the Covid-19 recovery plan.

It wants to remove the 97 two-blade, 47m-high turbines already there and replace them with 30 three-blade, 162m-high turbines.

The project would also upgrade the underground transmission line connecting the wind farm to the national electric grid, or install a new overhead transmission line.

An expert panel, with Judge Craig Thompson in the chair and members Lorraine Stephenson and David McMahon, was appointed to consider the application in February.

An 89-page decision released on Friday said resource consent had been granted and the proposal required 12 land use resource consents and two discharge consents.

In addition to information supplied by NZ Windfarms, the panel had asked for feedback from various parties including the Palmerston North City Council, landowners and iwi.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Te Rere Hau Wind Farm is in line for repowering.

In granting its decision the panel said the project would promote employment to support recovery from the economic and social impacts of Covid-19.

It also found the project would promote sustainable management through its contribution to electricity generation from renewable resources.

NZ Windfarms chairperson Craig Stobo said the consent marked an important milestone.

“No decision has been made to proceed with the repower and that will be subject to a final investment decision, finding a suitable partner and securing funding,” he said.

“If we can repower our wind farm and increase our renewable energy production, we can unlock the full potential of our world-class wind resource.”

Stobo said NZ Windfarms was “delighted” with the decision.

He said it was significant for Aotearoa’s renewable electricity industry as it marked the first operational wind farm in the country to gain consent for the repowering of its initial wind farm.

The application was granted with conditions that included the requirement to prepare management plans before starting work and having measures in place to manage potential effects during construction.

The Te Rere Hau wind farm was established in 2005 and is one of a number of wind farms on the northern Tararua Range.

It is located along North Range Rd, 11km north-east of Palmerston North.