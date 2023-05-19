Manawatū Jets grow every week, says free-scoring Mustapha Heron

American Mustapha Heron, right, has been a standout for the Manawatū Jets since arriving this season.

Manawatū Jets import Mustapha Heron tries to get better everywhere he goes, and looks like he is picking a few things up while in New Zealand.

The well-travelled United States guard has been one of the Jets stars since arriving this season and is averaging 23.4 points per game.

He will line up when the Jets host the Southland Sharks in another home game at the Arena at 7pm on Saturday.

Heron, 25, is from Waterbury, Connecticut on the eastern side of the United States. He went to Auburn University in Alabama for two years, then St John’s University in New York.

He had played in Hungary for Ztekk, in England for the Leicester Riders, and in Iceland for Keflavic.

Before coming to the Jets he played one season in the NBA G League, the league below the NBA, for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Texas.

There were fringe NBA players in his team and the sides they were playing.

“It’s a great measuring stick for yourself, that’s what I try to use it as,” Heron said.

The idea of coming to New Zealand came at an international Fiba competition in Spain for top sides from competitions around the world, after Heron spoke to a veteran United States player, Jerome Randle, who had played in Australia.

From there Heron’s agent found an opportunity with the Jets as they needed a replacement for LaGerald Vick, who requested a release to stay closer to home due to family reasons.

Heron missed the first two games of the Jets’ season while finishing his G League commitments, but had been a big contributor since.

“I just try to get better everywhere I go. After this job I’ll try to go find the next best job. That comes with winning.”

He said by helping the Jets win, another opportunity would present itself. He didn’t have another team to go to after the NBL season yet.

For now he was happy to do his bit for the Jets.

“I just try to do whatever it is the team might need to try to help bring the win.

“Whether it’s scoring a basket, or driving in the lane to try and make a play for somebody else.”

He said the side was feeling good going into Saturday’s clash against Southland and they were pleased with how they had been performing.

“We grow every week. We’re trending in the right direction, regardless of whether we win or lose.”

Now the team had a few weeks together, Heron said they were feeling more comfortable with each other and building their rhythm.

He hoped they could get a win against Southland this weekend to bring their record back to four wins and four losses. They were in fifth place before the weekend.

The Jets would be without forward Simon Lafaele for the rest of the season, after he broke his ankle playing for Lincoln University at the national tertiary 3X3 championships in Auckland last weekend.

Forward Danny Pippen missed training on Thursday due to some niggles but was it was hoped he would play on Saturday.