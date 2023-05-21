Pruning work to begin on threatened trees in Levin

The Horowhenua District Council is considering removing 27 of the 38 London plane trees along Levin's Oxford St, between Queen St West and Devon St.

A group of trees along Levin’s main street will undergo annual pruning work while the Horowhenua District Council considers feedback about the potential removal of the trees.

The council had been seeking submissions on whether to remove 27 of the 38 London plane trees planted along Oxford St in Levin.

The trees stand on a 300-metre stretch of State Highway 1, between Queen St West and Devon St.

Concerns had been raised about the leaf fall and tree roots causing damage to pavements, kerbing and roading. Some of the trees have decay and structural defects due to growing in unfavourable conditions.

Submissions on the potential removal of the trees closed on May 2.

The council received more than 120 submissions and it was working through them to determine the next steps in the process. A hearing date is yet to be determined.

In the meantime, scheduled maintenance work will continue to protect the health of the trees and significantly reduce leaf fall. This work has been undertaken for the past four years.

The next scheduled work was to start on Sunday and will continue for three to five days between 8pm and 6am.

The council’s chief executive Monique Davidson said they were grateful for everyone who expressed their views.

“While the submissions are carefully considered, the maintenance of the Oxford St plane trees will continue to mitigate any issues the leaf fall could cause.”

Classed as notable trees under the operative district plan, the trees cannot be removed unless they are dead or pose an immediate danger to life or property.

Removing trees that do not meet this criteria requires a resource consent process under the Resource Management Act.