Keelan lights it up at first-five as COB beat leaders OBM

Varsity hooker Kobe McLean slides in for a try against Freyberg at Colquhoun Park on Saturday.

College Old Boys' speed merchant Jayden Keelan had played only two games at first five-eighth and they were as a paid professional in Spain this year.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old stepped in as COB's third No 10 in three weeks and was everywhere, lighting it up with his gas and his kicking in the 37-35 win over previously unbeaten Old Boys-Marist at the Arena.

Wing or fullback are his usual preferences and next week the nuggety 85kg Keelan will be back at 15 when his team-mate from Spain, Jack Eisenbach returns. Keelan scooted over for COB's first try after 10 minutes and he has designs on rep rugby with Manawatū, perhaps with the Evergreens side. Otherwise he might return to Zaragoza in Spain.

“My dream is to play for Manawatū and if not my dream is just to play rugby,'' he said. ''I'm a builder by trade, but rugby is more fulfilling for me.”

He was part of a patched-up COB side missing four men at national under-20 camps, but they took the game to OBM, whose early defence stood off. They also conceded a mountain of penalties which invoked referee Sam Couper to tell them to “clean the game up lads”.

OBM were without star hooker Chris Cairns, who was summoned to the Hurricanes in Hamilton as the No 3 hooker. Other key men, including Keegan Christian-Goss and Rhys Pedersen, were on restricted minutes and came on after halftime when OBM made their raging comeback in the last quarter.

OBM scored two early tries off their strong scrum, but COB used the wind to lead 23-14 at halftime which didn't seem enough. But a quick try after the break took COB to 30-14.

After trailing by 16 points, hard running by OBM and their power scrum gave them converted tries to close it to two points with three minutes left. Their best was prop Ropate Rinakama with his powerful carries and fellow prop Bradley Fountain, No 8 Matene Ruawai and Aidan Champion with his 100% goalkicking.

COB's workhorses were the beast, Timoci Seruwalu, with two tries, Keelan and all the forwards.

Kia Toa fought back from 12-0 down at halftime to beat Te Kawau 15-12 in the battle of an absolute bog at Rongotea, in which most play was towards the scoreboard end.

Following heavy rain overnight, Te Kawau had their club day, so nine games of junior rugby were played in the morning and two senior games on each field afterwards, rendering the main ground unsuitable for senior rugby.

Previously, Te Kawau had an alternative field at Sanson. Fortunately, their next two games are away from home.

The mud meant the forwards ruled, Te Kawau for 90% of the first 40 and Kias for all but the final five in the second half. The difference was a Kia Toa penalty kick near the end.

Te Kawau could have taken a kickable penalty two minutes from time to draw, but kicked for touch, to no avail.

Despite tough Kias’ defence, Te Kawau scored two tries, to prop James Tennant, after his two the previous Saturday, and a fine try wide out to flanker Tom Hansen off an inside pass.

Kias did it the hard way, playing the final 45 minutes with 14 men. Bethel Fau'olo was sinbinned for a high tackle and then Malua Mauola was red-carded for another high tackle when both players appeared to have slipped.

Kias dominated the lineouts with former Turbo Fraser Stone prominent and with their best scrum for years, a big shunt at the end closed out the game. Little halfback Jakob Rauhihi-Collis again played his heart out.

Heroes for Te Kawau were again No 8 Te Atuarere Albert and fullback Kahn Fotuali'i, as well as halfback Kopere Tanoa.

Stuff Freyberg’s Randy Liuvaie, centre, takes some stopping against Varsity.

Varsity finally put a stop to their mid-season rot with a 44-19 win over Freyberg at Colquhoun Park.

Last season’s Jubilee Cup and Centennial Shield winners hadn’t had a win in over a month and looked vulnerable with their brigade of injured players lining the sideline.

But their young recruits stood up.

First five-eighth Sam Coles led the way with a starring performance in the No 10 jersey, having impressed earlier in the season at fullback. The Manawatū academy player looks destined for higher honours.

Coles bagged two tries inside the first 25 minutes, with wing Alex Lam Sam and flanker Johnny Galloway, in his first match of the season, also crossing early.

Down 26-0 and with workhorse front rower Joseph Gavigan on the sideline after being knocked out in a tackle, Freyberg looked down and out, but they rallied back.

Led by prop Darius Mafile’o and flankers Jamie Malu and Michael Halatuituia, and aided by a yellow card to Varsity prop Sam Tufuga, they pulled back two tries to trail 26-14 at the break.

Freyberg could not keep up with the pace in the second half, especially as the game loosened up and the sky blues rose in confidence to attack from all corners of the field.

Hooker Mosese Armstrong-Ravula, second five-eighth Taiaha Mangu and halfback Bryn Wilson all impressed, while Japanese flanker Takumi Takada turned in an impressive cameo off the bench.

Feilding had the bye.

In the women’s competition, Old Boys-Marist remained unbeaten with a 60-17 win over Bush at the Arena.

Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua beat College Old Boys 28-0 at Johnston Park.

Freyberg beat Wairarapa Wahine Toa 56-17 at Colquhoun Park.

Competition leaders Kia Toa had the bye.

Scorers:

College OB 37 (Timoci Seruwalu 2, Jayden Keelan, Joe Suka, Jared Goodson tries; Keelan 2 pen, 3 con) OB-Marist 35 (Brad Fountain, Jay Rolleston, Aidan Champion, Matene Ruawai, Rhys Pedersen tries; Champion 5 con) HT 23-14.

Kia Toa 15 (Fraser Stone, Dylan Bennett tries; Jakob Rauhihi-Collis con; Alex Boblea pen) Te Kawau 12 (James Tennant, Tom Hansen tries; Kopere Tanoa con) HT 0-12.

Varsity 44 (Sam Coles 2, Takumi Takada 2, Johnny Galloway, Alex Lam Sam, Cody Borlase tries; Logan Henry 2 con, pen, Coles con) Freyberg 19 (Darius Mafile’o, Jamie Malu, Michael Halatuituia tries; Jamie Maoate 2 con) HT: 26-14.

Standings:

Men: OBM 31, COB 29, Kia Toa 25, Varsity 19, Te Kawau 15, Feilding 5, Freyberg 2.

Women: Kia Toa 25, OBM 25, Freyberg 13, FOB-Ōroua 11, Bush 9, Wairarapa 6, COB -2.