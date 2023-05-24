Man disappointed at police actions after patrol car hits his bike

Arnold Andardes inspects his bike after it was hit by a police car on Tuesday morning.

A motorcyclist who was hit by a police car is disappointed at what he calls rude and intimidatory behaviour by a police officer.

Palmerston North man Arnold Andardes was riding his motorcycle to work on Tuesday morning when he says he was hit by a police car.

He was at the intersection of Upper Main St and Napier Rd about 5.45am and there was a police car behind him at the intersection, both waiting to turn left. It was still dark, but he was wearing a hi-vis shirt.

“The cop car was behind me and I was waiting for a car to pass. The car passed and the cop car rammed straight into me and their explanation was I was in their blind spot and they didn’t see me.

READ MORE:

* Auckland man attacked with ice axe after police directed him to find stolen ute

* Police track officers who search celebrities in national database

* Man sentenced to supervision for spitting at and trying to headbutt police officer



“They hit the left side of my motorbike.”

He said he maintained his balance on the bike, but his leg was injured. He said the exhaust of the motorbike took most of the impact from the car.

“I was shaken and completely blurred.”

He got off the motorbike and he said the two officers were shaken, and apologetic.

Andardes said the motorbike was behind the white line where cars would normally park on the side of the road and wasn’t on the road.

Supplied Arnold Andardes says he was at an intersection on Napier Rd in Palmerston North when a police car drove into the back of his motorcycle.

He said a police supervisor arrived at the scene and was rude to him.

Andardes was taking photographs of the bike and he said the senior officer ordered him to stop and take his motorbike off the road.

“I said I’m not a criminal I’m not doing anything wrong, have patience, I’m listening to what you are saying ... he was getting closer and intimidating me. The supervisor was extreme.”

He said he asked the senior officer why he was being aggressive and after that the officer calmed down.

“First of all, they hit me. Second of all the supervisor was not apologetic, was not sympathetic, not helpful at all.

“He was just being a real jerk. All he had to do was be nice. I wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Andardes was then taken in an ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital. His work-mates took the motorcycle away.

Stuff The intersection where Andardes’ bike was hit.

After getting an x-ray he said his leg was fine but had bruises and scratches.

Stuff put Andardes’ claims about the officer’s behaviour to the police and a spokesperson said all they could provide was a short statement about the crash and that officers were investigating.

Andardes said he had tried to contact the police about it later on Tuesday but was told they could find no information on the crash.

He had only had the bike for a couple of weeks and had no insurance, but hoped police insurance would cover it because he had been hit.