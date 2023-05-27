'I can't trust anyone': Restaurant owner may lose business after ex-employee racks up $10K on stolen card

Sanjay Kumar says his restaurant cannot survive such a big loss.

A Palmerston North business owner fears he may lose his restaurant after an ex-employee stole a purchase card and ticked up more than $10,000 worth of grocery items.

Sanjay Kumar was shocked when he received a call from food and beverage wholesaler Gilmours earlier this month to say his business account for Indian 2 Nite had been dishonoured.

Unbeknown to him, his store’s card was used several times in April for purchases including meat, lollies and drinks totalling $10,158.44.

Gilmours supplied Kumar with pages of transactions and photos that showed a former employee with trolley loads of items.

Kumar said although this was an alleged theft, it was ultimately his responsibility to cover the bill and he could not afford to take the loss.

“Ten thousand is not a small amount, I don’t have lots of money, I can’t survive if someone does this.”

Kumar was unsure when the card was taken, but the ex-employee left in March.

She used the card during her employment, but it had a credit limit of $2000 and the restaurant’s monthly total at Gilmours was never more than $1000, he said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Gilmours card was used to purchase more than $10,000 worth of grocery items in less than two weeks.

“You’ve got to ask, how did they let it get to $10,000? She went in several times in just a couple of weeks.”

Kumar hired the woman, who Stuff has chosen not to name, in 2022 after she was recommended through Work and Income’s flexi-wage subsidy.

He was “under the impression” she was police vetted, but when he reached out to Work and Income after the theft, he was told background checks were his responsibility.

The woman also had a previous conviction for benefit fraud but this was not disclosed to him.

Kumar said he felt let down by Work and Income because it was a government organisation, one which he had put a lot of trust in.

“I’m a second citizen, I’ve never hired Kiwis before ... then this happens. I feel I can’t trust anyone.”

Kumar laid a complaint with police on May 3, but when he visited the station 10 days later, he said no one had looked into his case.

Rebekah Parsons-King/RNZ The Ministry of Social Development says it is on employers to do their own background checks with those recommended via the flexi-wage scheme.

“They said no officer has been assigned.They told me I should go to Gilmours and sort it out.”

Gilmours office manager Kerry Perkins said because the former employee had previously purchased items legitimately, no red flags were raised until a direct debit from Kumar was dishonoured.

By this time the account was in debt more than $10,000.

“He did get a new card, but he did not let us know one had been lost or stolen. We had no way of knowing.

“When she came in, she was recognisable to the staff here ... we didn’t think more of it.”

Perkins said Gilmours had implemented additional measures to protect customers from theft, but the security of the card was ultimately on the cardholder.

“We do have the upmost sympathy for him and sincerely feel for him. We have tried to help him as much as we can.

“I can’t stress enough, if a customer loses a card or fears a former staff member has it, come in and make a new account.”

The flexi-wage scheme was set up to give businesses $276 a week towards wages when they hired workers struggling to enter the job market.

The scheme was introduced to support businesses “getting back on their feet”, and targeted Kiwis struggling to re-enter the work force.

Ministry of Social Development (MSD) central regional commissioner Darlene Rastrick said when an employer listed a vacancy, they spoke with them about matching “the most suitable candidates”.

Work and Income decided on a shortlist, sent CVs to the employer and arranged interviews.

Rastric said it was up to employers to carry out their own due diligence, including police vetting, before hiring.

“People’s criminal histories are held by the Ministry of Justice and MSD does not have access to this database.

”Where clients have a history of offending against MSD, work brokers do not have access to this information.”

She said they could not comment further as the case was a police matter.

A police media spokesperson said police received a report of theft from a business on George St on May 3.

Police were assessing the information provided, but no arrests had been made, they said.

“Police acknowledge the impacts theft can have on businesses and the distress it causes.”

They said police were committed to making inquiries into reported incidents as soon as “practicably possible”.