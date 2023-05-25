Challenging Massey University course for NZ schools cross-country champs

The New Zealand secondary schools cross-country championships when it was last held at Massey University in 2014.

Massey University is going to be the focus of a few cross-country events over the next month, culminating with the hosting of the New Zealand secondary schools championships on June 17 and 18.

Manawatū College in Foxton is usually the venue for the Manawatū secondary school cross-country champs, but this year they will be at Massey University on May 31.

There is a good reason for this change, as it will give athletes the chance to compete on the same course used for the nationals on June 17.

On June 6, the course will be used for the Super 8 competition, which involves athletes from Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

The university will also conduct an event for years 5 -8 the following day.

Feilding Moa Harriers are using the course on June 10 with an open invitation to any athletes to compete on it.

This will not be the first time this venue has hosted the championships, and I recall officiating at the championships in 2014. From memory it proved to be challenging course.

The course for this year’s events will have changed slightly from the 2014 version, but once again it will prove to be a good test and a true cross-country course, unlike many of today’s races on flat surfaces.

Athletes are warned that depending on weather conditions, some sections of the course can be quite slippery.

It is good to see the number of entries for the Manawatū championships and great to see a number of leading athletes from Whanganui Collegiate School have decided to come and try the course.

They are expected to be well to the fore, led by the in-form Daniel Sinclair, who must be the favourite to win the 4000m senior event, with his teammates Toby Caro, Oliver Jones and James Hercus perhaps offering his most competition.

Best of the Manawatū runners are likely to be Charlie Hook and Jacob Lean.

The senior girls race will also have a Collegiate team again among the expected front-runners, led by Louise Brabyn, supported by Rose Meyer and Kate McHardy.

But they are not expected to have things their own way, with Courtney Fitzgibbon, Hayley Cornwall and Lucy McLean also expected to be among the leading group.