New Poipoia apprenticeship programme enhances Māori tech skills

Dunedin women Jade Scandrett-Huriwai, right, and Kaya Dewes take part in the Poipoia data apprenticeship programme in Palmerston North.

A new data apprenticeship programme with a Māori world view has been launched to enhance the data tech capability of Māori and iwi organisations.

The Poipoia programme started this week with 10 apprentices at Te Hotu Manawa O Rangitāne O Manawatū Marae in Palmerston North.

In the next six months they will learn about how to understand data analytics, including data cleaning, data visualisation and interpretation.

It will also incorporate a Māori perspective, so the apprentices understand the importance of data sovereignty, which is data stored in the country it is collected, and the ethical considerations of collecting and analysing data.

The Poipoia data apprenticeship programme was started by the Auraki Group, which is aimed at boosting Māori capability in STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths).

Auraki co-founder Naomi Manu said the programme would give Māori and iwi the skills to collect and analyse data in ways that promoted Māori values and enhance ways they could understand social, economic and environmental issues affecting their communities.

She said the programme was a significant step towards solving the skills gap in data analytics and interpretation for Māori communities.

“It is an opportunity for Māori and iwi organisations to enhance their technical data capabilities and writing skills, while incorporating a unique iwi and Māori world view to data.”

Stuff Attendees at the Poipoia Māori data apprenticeship programme listen to Dan Walker from Microsoft and Kylie Reiri from PWC.

Manu said only 4% of Māori worked in the tech sector, so this programme could be a game changer.

Poipoia Kaiwhakahaere (director) Nicky Haeata-Ruwhiu said Poipoia came from the whakataukī (proverb) “Poipoia te kakano kia puawai” and described the growth cycle from seed to bloom.

Jade Scandrett-Huriwai, 21, (Ngāti Porou) and Kaya Dewes, 23, (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāpuhi) work for Te Kāika, a healthcare and social services organisation in Dunedin.

They had come up to take part in the programme launch and will continue with it online.

Scandrett-Huriwai said they were getting a feel for what Poipoia was about and she wanted to know more.

“I’m really keen to look at how Māori data is being gathered and interpreted by discussing how data is used to fund things and create the mahi we should be doing.”

Stuff The first group of 10 apprentices going through the programme.

Dewes was also keen to get some use out of the programme.

“It’s something we didn't really think about.

“Now we’re here and hearing about what it's being used for and what it has been used to do things, it is really important to us.

“Especially being the age we are, bringing it into the work place passing it on to our work place.”

Other organisations taking part were Auraki Group, Rangitāne o Manawatū, Rangitāne ki Tāmaki Nui a Rua, Highbury Whānau Centre and pākihi Māori TKO Plumbing.