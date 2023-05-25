Former Ruapehu mayor to head up Tararua's cyclone recovery team

Former Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron has moved to Pahīatua and wants to put his skills to work.

Former Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron has just started as recovery manager for the Tararua district Cyclone Gabrielle recovery programme.

Cameron and his wife Phyl previously lived in the district, farming at Pongaroa, and have recently returned to live in Pahīatua.

Cameron put his hand up to be recovery manager because he wanted to put his skills, experience and local networks to work.

“My aim is to bring all the different parties together to get the best possible result for Tararua; and build resilience for future events,” he said.

The Tararua cyclone recovery team wants to hear from as many residents as possible to gauge the extent of the cyclone’s impact.

A cyclone impact assessment survey was being sent around the district, with residents asked to complete it before June 9.

Cameron said the information would help the recovery team work out what the key issues were.

“We need to measure the size of the challenges, so we are prepared to support people where needed, and have some good information to share with Wellington.

“That might also help to lift the burden on the ratepayers.”

Everyone who fills in the survey will be entered into a draw to win one of five $100 New World vouchers.

“Feel free to fill in our impact assessment survey, even if you were hardly affected, or not impacted at all. It will give us a rounded view of where the main issues are situated,” Cameron said.

The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/cyclone_gabrielle_impacts, on the Tararua District Council recovery web page and the council’s Facebook page.