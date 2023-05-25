One person dies in serious crash on SH1 near Hunterville

Traffic management is in place after the fatal crash in Hunterville.

Police have confirmed one person has died after a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Hunterville.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 12.20pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

“Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.”

The serious crash unit was advised and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, they said.

The road was temporarily closed and under traffic management. It reopened just before 6.30pm, Waka Kotahi’s website showed.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said a helicopter, two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two trucks attended the crash, which was halfway between Hunterville and Mangaweka.