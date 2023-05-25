Serious crash on SH1 near Hunterville
Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Hunterville.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 12.20pm on Thursday.
A police media spokesperson said traffic management was in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to the incident about 12.23pm.
A helicopter, two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance were sent to the scene, they said.
All other questions were referred to police.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two trucks attended the crash, which was halfway between Hunterville and Mangaweka.
All other comment had to come via police, they said.