Serious crash on SH1 near Hunterville

Traffic management is in place after the serious crash in Hunterville.

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Hunterville.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 12.20pm on Thursday.

A police media spokesperson said traffic management was in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to the incident about 12.23pm.

A helicopter, two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance were sent to the scene, they said.

All other questions were referred to police.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two trucks attended the crash, which was halfway between Hunterville and Mangaweka.

All other comment had to come via police, they said.