Rāhui on Manawatū Gorge after police called to sudden death

The rāhui covers the entire reserve and will stay in place until June 22.

A rāhui has been placed on a popular walking track through the Manawatū Gorge after police were called to a sudden death in the area.

A body was found on the western side of the Te Āpiti – Manawatū Gorge track on Wednesday morning.

Rangitāne o Manawatū representative Terry Hapi said the rāhui, which prohibited access to the area, covered the entire reserve and would remain in place until June 22.

“The length of the rāhui gives the ngahere (forest) time to heal and reflects the cycle of the moon,” he said.

Te Āpiti – Manawatū Gorge governance group chair and Horizons Regional Council councillor Fiona Gordon said it was important people respected the rāhui.

“We know Te Āpiti is a popular site for our community but the rāhui needs to be honoured in order for the reserve to heal from this incident.

“Please stay away for now, once it’s lifted we can all re-enter the space safely.”

She said Horizons and the Department of Conservation would halt any work in the area until the rāhui was lifted.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and whānau of the loved one at this time.”

Hapi said they understood the death was not being treated as suspicious, and signage letting people know the area was temporarily closed had been installed.