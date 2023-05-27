Ode to the awa: Ripple effect of inspiration in The Legend of Okatia

During rehearsal for The Legend Of Okatia, orchestral composer Kane Parson talks about bringing the multi-faceted production to life.

Sometimes it takes a little cacophony to build a symphony.

As Kane Parsons discusses the myriad of influences and instruments twined for his orchestral composition, The Legend of Okatia, it is apparent how the project can be both “a dream come true” and a “logistical nightmare”.

His musical piece will be performed in front of an audience for the first time, in Palmerston North on Saturday, by the Manawatū Sinfonia and a combined choir that features the Renaissance Singers.

It is inspired by the Rangitāne legend of how Te Āpiti Manawatū Gorge was formed, and weaves together classical orchestration with traditional taonga pūoro (Māori instruments) and waiata (song).

READ MORE:

* UCOL celebrates mana whenua legend with launch of children’s book

* Awards stimulate creative people to get their projects done

* Sinfonia romps through Last Night Of The Proms in Palmerston North



“It’s been a nuts process, all these serendipitous moments happened to get here,” Parsons said of the project, which has also led to a bilingual children’s book being released.

The UCOL music lecturer said he had wanted to compose a piece on the Manawatū awa and after seeing a show by Manawatū artists Toi Warbrick, Warren Warbrick encouraged him to seek out the book Old Manawatū by Lindsay Buick.

Its first chapter was on the legend of Okatia, a mighty, restless spirit who lived inside a gargantuan tōtara tree.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Conductor Andrew Atkins puts the Manawatū Sinfonia and combined choir through their paces ahead of Saturday’s debut of The Legend of Okatia at Regent on Broadway.

Eager to reach the ocean, Okatia toppled the tree and blazed a trail north-west. Summoning all his strength, he broke the mountain range in two, forever separating the Tararua and Ruahine ranges.

Parsons secured Earle Creativity Trust funding in 2021 to develop a bicultural orchestral piece.

Just as rivers are formed from smaller streams and creeks, Parsons began his arrangement with a piano and a tune.

“Then you had to start fleshing it out and making it for the orchestra, which is a whole big beast if I must say.

“It’s been a big project.”

The performance will incorporate the illustrations from the picture book, which were crafted by UCOL design students, and begins with a waiata composed by Rangitāne kumatua Manahi Paewai.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kane Parsons, right, with conductor Andrew Atkins, says The Legend of Okatia has been a huge undertaking and a great learning curve.

Parsons had happened upon the waiata in a book, but it wasn’t credited to anyone.

“So it took me four months to track down. And I was working with Hone Morris who was doing the translation for the book. We just went round in circles man, it was nuts.

“Then I was sitting in Dannevirke in [Paewai’s] office and he said to me ‘I know who wrote it – I did.’

“He said do you want me to sing it? And then his son Wharemako came in, and they sang the waiata, and it was a pretty emotional moment.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Parsons has kept The Legend of Okatia performance to an hour in the hope of not testing the patience of younger concert goers.

Parsons’ own connection to the Manawatū River runs deep into a childhood full of after-school adventures with mates; riding bikes, swimming and fishing.

He agreed that as more time passed since the rerouting of State Highway 3, people’s experience and relationship with the gorge was evolving. What was once, to many, primarily a transport route was now a natural treasure and key to people’s regional identity.

“I’ve done the walk many times. The more you do it, the more people you see. So something is definitely going on, and I think with local schools getting interested more in local history, this story is resonating.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff The natural beauty of Te Āpiti Manawatū Gorge. (File image)

Parsons recalled the “wonderful story” of how Manawatū was named, when early ancestor Haunui-a-Nanaia’s heart (manawa) stood still (tū) as he first gazed upon the river and wondered how he would cross it.

“And for people who aren’t from here, there’s something mystical about it. I don’t know what. It’s like Palmerston North in general.

“I’ve moved away many times, here, around the country, overseas, but it’s like a magnet coming back to this place. And the awa and the gorge has something to do with that.”

A rāhui is in place at Te Āpiti until June 22 after a body was found on the western side of the walking track on Wednesday morning. Parsons said it would add an extra layer of feeling to Saturday’s performance.

“Part of the show, a big part of it, is honouring people who have passed. Pat Snoxell, who was a stalwart of the theatre here, and we’ve lost another good mate, Lindsay Golding recently, we’ve actually dedicated the pukapuka (book) to him.”

The Legend of Okatia is being performed at 3pm Saturday at the Regent on Broadway. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketek.