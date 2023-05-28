No-one could land knockout blow in stalemate between Yellows and Varsity

Old Boys-Marist midfielder Ben Motamed charges through some Te Kawau traffic during their game at the Arena on Saturday.

A 17-all draw between Feilding and Varsity at Johnston Park might not sound thrilling, but it was when the pot shots were flying in the final six minutes.

Even more thrilling on the Yellows' club day on Saturday were two individual tries, one from each side.

Varsity scored two tries in three minutes just before halftime and the second was the thriller, to fullback Logan Henry, but it was set up by the hot heels of wing TamaToa​ Ropati after a blistering 50-metre dash from his own 22 in a slick move off a scrum.

While that stung Yellows, it didn't faze contracted Turbo, centre Kyle Brown, who from 50 metres out outsprinted and out-jinked the Varsity backs to score under the sticks six minutes into the second 40.

That was the precursor of a second half in which the only scoring was a Henry penalty after Varsity strangely passed up a bundle of shots.

But as time wound down, Henry clouted two shots off the post and sent a droppie wide, while Feilding's Hoggard missed a sitter and another longer effort. Then a Henry shot went wide.

The stalemate was fair. Had Turbos flanker-No 8 Johnny Galloway played for 80 minutes for Varsity, they might have got home.

The 28-year-old rolled over off a scrum for a try and led almost every first-half surge for Varsity until his 40 minutes were up.

“Yellow were a lot stronger on their club day and put on a good performance,” he said.

“I've spent enough time on the sidelines I'm happy to be out there. I do need a bit of match fitness.

“'My last draw was playing for College against Yellows here.”

It took only five minutes for the irrepressible Brad Carr, in his 379th game, to score a try .

Feilding stole two early tightheads before Varsity returned in kind, although Feilding made all the play to lead 12-0 before Varsity woke up.

Hurricane TK Howden put in a big effort in the pack, while midfielders Brown and Carlos Ropoama-Third were always threats.

Varsity were banking on the wind after halftime, and then it disappeared. Heavily laced with Massey Rams reinforcements, their cavalry will return in the next two weeks, including Nick Grogan and Julian Goerke from NZ Universities duty in Japan.

They lost No 8 Joe Tako injured after 10 minutes, while centre Sam Coles was a slick distributor and the huge Etika Vudiniabola had big carries.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Old Boys-Marist halfback Hunter Waller scores a try +against Te Kawau.

Old Boys-Marist bullied Te Kawau up front to celebrate their club day with a 31-15 win at the Arena.

Experienced campaigners No 8 Matene Ruawai and hooker Chris Cairns came to the fore in another strong showing. Both bagged first half tries, but it was their work around the field and at the breakdown that made the difference.

Ruawai was particularly strong in defence, while Cairns showed his versatility as he moved to openside flanker in the second half.

OBM’s dangerman in the backs was wing Ollie Brosnahan, who proved tough to contain down the left side.

They needed a big performance from the trio after they lost key contributors Rhys Pedersen and Kegan​ Christian-Goss to head knocks in the first half, Te Kawau’s Kody Edwards was shown yellow for the latter.

Te Kawau battled admirably in the first half with a pair of tries to wing Loti Sevele, but Ruawai’s try just before the break knocked the energy out them.

Down 21-10 at the break, Te Kawau needed early points, but even with OBM halfback Hunter Waller yellow carded for a high tackle, they failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

A try to Adam Boult was a consolation as they conceded tries to Ben Motamed and Waller to leave OBM in control.

Te Kawau prop Harry Black was a standout, running some strong lines, and midfielder Darren Faleniko looked dangerous.

When College Old Boys downed Freyberg 49-19 at Colquhoun Park, they did so with 14 men for 50 minutes.

Referee Matt Booth red-carded COB wing Jo Rokosuka for an alleged boot to the head after a Freyberg player had continued to hold him.

That aside, COB had too many threats, notably fullback Jayden Keelan, who was electric with each carry, as were gigantic centre Timoci Seruwalu, his usual handful scoring one try against five defenders, halfback Vince Tahiwi-Macmillan with his running and in the forwards, Jared Goodson, Te Anini Pardoe, Jared Sellwood and Isaak Tupa'i.

College will soon get more potency once midfielder James Tofa's clearance is through from France.

COB had the game locked when up 35-12 at halftime and were quick to expose Freys, who missed 22 tackles in the first half, half of them on Keelan. COB capitalised on Freyberg errors and had a stronger lineout, while both teams played enterprising rugby.

Freys put good phases together, but couldn't do it for 80 minutes.

They did win the second half 17-14 and scored five tries, but to COB's seven. No 8 Jekope Kitou had his strongest game, prop Darius Mafile'o had huge carries and went for 80 minutes, flanker Michael Halatuituia was everywhere and Potene and Tai Rolls-Paewai were enterprising.

Kia Toa had the bye.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kia Toa halfback Keira Mete, centre, gets brought down against Old Boys-Marist at the Arena.

In the women’s competition, undefeated Kia Toa beat second-placed Old Boys-Marist 33-5 at the Arena to secure the Eketāhuna Cup for finishing the regular season on top of the table.

They also picked up the Ashleigh Knight Cup, which OBM had defended for much of the season.

Kia Toa will play Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua in the Prue Christie Cup semifinals after they salvaged a 24-all bonus-point draw with Freyberg at Colquhoun Park.

The result knocked Bush, who beat Wairarapa 26-14 in Pahīatua on Friday night, out of the playoffs as they finished level on points, but Bush lost to FOB-Ōroua earlier in the season.

OB-Marist host Freyberg in the other semifinal.

Kia Toa will be confident for the semifinal after their physical display against OBM.

OBM started strong, stringing phases together and spreading the Kia Toa defence with crisp passing, leading 5-0 early. Unforced errors and stout defence stifled OBM’s other chances.

But Kia Toa won the crucial few minutes before halftime and led 7-5 at the break.

Kia Toa’s standout flanker Taufa Bason pilfered OBM lineout ball with ease, and Kia Toa’s tight five dominated the scrums.

OBM’s Kahurangi Sturmey dealt with backfoot ball from No 8 well, but even when they were able to spread it, the backline was flatfooted, cannon fodder for the rushing Kia Toa defence.

Two intercept tries to centre Hollyrae Mete and Selica Winiata helped Kia Toa seal the match.

College Old Boys had the bye.

Scorers:

Feilding 17 (Brad Carr, Kyle Brown, Sam Hunter, tries; Andre Hoggard con) Varsity 17 (Johnny Galloway, Logan Henry, tries; Henry 2 con, pen) HT: 12-14.

OB-Marist 31 (Ollie Brosnahan, Chris Cairns, Matene Ruawai, Ben Motamed, Hunter Waller tries; Aidan Champion 3 con) Te Kawau 15 (Loti Sevele 2, Adam Boult tries) HT: 21-10.

College OB 49 (Jayden Keelan 2, Timoci Seruwalu, Vince Tahiwi-Macmillan, Jack Eisenbach, Jo Rokosuka, Jeremiah Saua, tries; Eisenbach 7 con) Freyberg OB 29 (Jamie Malu, Kawariki Paki, Michael Halatuituia, Darius Mafile'o, Jekope Kitu, tries; Potene Rolls-Paewai 2 con) HT: 35-12.

Points:

Men: OB-Marist 36, College OB 34, Kia Ta 25, Varsity 21, Te Kawau 15, Feilding 7, Freyberg 3.

Women: Kia Toa 30, OB-Marist 25, Freyberg 16, FOB-Ōroua 14, Bush 14, Wairarapa 6, College OB -2.