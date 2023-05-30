Land loss 'shattered the Māori way of life' for Horowhenua hapū

Heemi Te Peeti speaks at the pōhwiri to open the week of Waitangi Tribunal hearings at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton.

A Horowhenua hapū says it has suffered from degradation for years as a result of actions by the Crown.

Another week of Waitangi Tribunal hearings for the Porirua ki Manawatū Inquiry resumed at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom at Foxton on Monday, where members of Ngāti Whakatere, which is based around Shannon and Foxton, told the Tribunal how it had lost access to its land and resources.

The inquiry falls under the Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation, which has been presenting its claims to the tribunal for the past three years.

The claims cover how hundreds of thousands of hectares of land from Kāpiti to Manawatū was taken from Māori by the Crown via pene raupatu, or confiscation by the pen.

Lawyer for Ngāti Whakatere, Hemi Te Nahu, said their claim was simple: “It’s about loss.”

The hapū’s land, resources, taonga (treasures) and tino rangatiratanga (self determination) were taken away by the Crown as they were forced to sell land or alienated from it, he said.

Without their land they could not earn income from it or feed themselves, and hapū members dispersed to urban centres.

Te Nahu said the Crown allowed things to happen that damaged the environment: sewage being dumped on Matakarapa Island at Foxton where their tūpuna (ancestors) were buried, waste dumped in waterways, including the Manawatū River, and the loss of native fish due to the introduction of foreign species.

Their physical and mental health suffered as a result.

Te Nahu said the hapū wanted the return of relevant land from the Crown and state-owned enterprises, compensation, their mana and mauri (life force) to be restored, the ownership of waterways overseen by the Crown to be transferred to the hapū and a full apology.

“Ngāti Whakatere suffered from the stigma of being sellers for quite some time. That has a huge impact on their wairua (spirit) and their mauri.”

SUPPLIED/WHARE AKUHATA Che Ness, aka Che Fu, left, and Te Kenehi Teira at the Waitangi Tribunal hearing in Foxton.

Hapū member Te Meera Hyde said the Crown had failed to protect Ngāti Whakatere’s ability to retain its tino rangatiratanga over its land, resources and customs.

This caused an “intergenerational chain of economic disaster”, leading to things such as poverty, alcoholism, abuse and racism “at the hands of the people our tūpuna put their faith in - pākehā”.

Hyde showed the tribunal drone footage of what was part of the Manawatū Kukutauaki Block near Shannon, “vast tracts of land from those ranges, from the maunga, out to the Manawatū River”, which was mainly farm land now.

“It shows how much wealth is made off that land.”

The Crown had forced Māori to individualise ownership of land, rather than having collective iwi or hapū ownership, to break them down, he said.

“We were subject not to the musket but the might of the pen. Pene raupatu made them near landless.”

The culture change from assimilating to the pākehā way “shattered the security and stability of the Māori way of life”, and Māori were over represented in negative health statistics.

Musician Che Ness, better known by his stage name Che Fu, read the evidence of his late mother Miriama Rauhihi-Ness. Both whakapapa to Ngāti Whakatere.

George Heagney/Stuff Che Ness, aka musician Che Fu, gives evidence at the Waitangi Tribunal.

Rauhihi-Ness was one of the organisers of the 1975 land march in protest against the loss of Māori land and was an advocate for Māori and Polynesian rights.

She died in 2021, but Ness read her brief about the land march.

“Out of [the march] came land protests ... the significance of the land march was it put Māoridom back on the map,” Ness said.

“Out of that came te reo. Out of that came the Waitangi Tribunal.”