'Purpose' at the heart of rejuvenated Feilding business awards

The last business awards in Feilding was the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. In 2021 the awards were held online due to Covid.

The social impact of good commerce is the focal point of Feilding & District Promotion’s recalibrated business awards for 2023.

Nominations for this year’s awards opened on Monday, and chief judge Dean Williamson expected the process would unearth stories of people “driven by purpose rather than profits”.

Organiser Feilding & District Promotion and an awards steering group wanted to both understand and celebrate how business and organisations made Feilding, and its surrounding district, a great place to live, work and play.

“For most of these people and businesses who will enter, profitability is a natural outcome, rather than the primary driving fundamental reason for getting out of bed every morning to do what they do,” Williamson said.

Feilding business awards have traditionally focused on customer service through public vote and “mystery shopper” assessments.

The scrutiny this year would consist of a subjective analysis of the impact local people and their businesses were having on the town that benefited everyone.

Feilding & District Promotion business manager Jan Harris said it was an exciting time for businesses to be recognised by the community, and for businesses to share their stories and come together to celebrate in August.

There are a number of award categories, for businesses and individuals, covering themes such as community impact, environmental impact, social impact, innovation, and emerging business.

The judges are: Dean Williamson (chief executive, AgriHQ), James Lockhart (farmer and Massey University professor), Maree Pritchard (Manawatū District Council), Greg Bignall (business development manager, CEDA), Joanna Greaves, (Kiwibank business general manager), Teresa Yee (Three Oaks Organics), Jacinta Gulasekharam (co-founder and director, Dignity NZ).

Categories and nomination forms can be found at www.feilding.co.nz or picked up from the Feilding & District Information Centre.

A gala awards evening is to be held at the Feilding Civic Centre in August. Tickets are to go on sale in June.