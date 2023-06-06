'It's about growth for us': Manawatū online butchery carving up the competition

Moreish owner-operator Braden Parsons, left, with butcher Brad Morgan, says the butchery trade can be “a very fickle world”, and doing things differently as one of the first online butcheries has its advantages.

The weighty meat cleaver cuts a conspicuous shape in the corner of the boardroom.

While laughing at the notion of wielding it at a meeting, Moreish Organic Butchery founder Nicola Fitzsimons assures us her intention is to have it framed.

Weathered and rusted, the cleaver likely has its own story to tell, but for the business it is a totem; both to her family’s Manawatū farm, where it sat in a woolshed throughout her childhood, and to the principles of a traditional butchery.

This is despite there being no shop window – no actual shop in the conventional sense – and an appetite for innovation and evolution that drives her and partner Braden Parsons’ online business.

Moreish is poised to take advantage of a growing reputation in the wake of a few Covid-related recalibrations.

“The base model of what we do is no different to if you walked into a butchery on Broadway 40 years ago,” Fitzsimons said.

“It’s exactly the same concept, just that instead of selling it over the counter to Mrs Jones, it’s wrapped up, vacuum-packed with extended shelf life, and dispatched and delivered overnight – which is pretty insane to be honest.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Moreish owner operators Nicola Fitzsimons and Braden Parsons with logistics co-ordinator Eilish Lyver and butcher Brad Morgan.

Sourcing organic beef, lamb, pork and chicken from about 50 farms throughout New Zealand, “grown with care and love and no rubbish”, they are committed to sustainable practices, using the whole animal “from nose to tail” and catering to consumers increasingly mindful of the quality and quantity of what they’re eating and where it’s sourced.

It’s a philosophy and business model that has Moreish carving out a niche in the market and gaining national attention following a slew of prizes at the recent Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards.

The business was judged “paddock champion” on the strength of its organic scotch fillet steak and organic beef burger patties.

The patties claimed a gold medal, too, while the butchery’s preservative-free, grain-free, gluten-free lamb and beef sausages won silver and bronze respectively.

Parsons said it felt like David slaying Goliath.

It wasn’t that they underestimated the quality of their entries – they’re quick to say their scotch fillet has been the best in NZ for years – but they considered themselves a small player in an industry dominated by “big boys” and established relationships.

”We didn’t know anyone,” he said.

It’s six years since the couple closed the storefront Moreish butchery on Broadway Ave in favour of online sales and wholesale supply contracts, then relocated to larger premises on El Prado Drive in Milson.

The couple were eyeing major export opportunities, and in January 2020 scored the contract to supply beef patties to an Auckland pop-out outlet for American chain In-N-Out Burger.

But along came Covid-19, upsetting supply lines and putting a freeze on export ambitions.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Presently operating a shift a day, five days a week, with five to six staff, Moreish is gearing up for a second daily shift, in a butchery that has the capacity to run 24 hours a day.

The forced focus back onto domestic customers proved to be advantageous. In terms of educating the public about ordering food products online, Fitzsimons said the pandemic accomplished overnight what she had been trying to do for a decade.

“The whole business model was geared for Covid, we just didn’t realise it until it happened. It was already online, it was contactless, we had all the right levels of health and safety, and accreditation with MPI.”

They doubled down on domestic customers who wanted a premium product. They even gave up a key contract to supply My Food Bag.

“If you are going to have amazing customer service and really look after your consumer, then there is a fine balance between having large corporate supply also,” Fitzsimons said.

“It sucks all of your time and resources into making sure that happens and that their customer is looked after perfectly, and you don’t want your own to get forgotten.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The “nose to tail” model of the butchery means it typically doesn’t supply restaurants, which are wanting to buy a single cut of meat in large quality.

“Because Moreish is a traditional butchery underneath, you have the whole animal to use. We don’t just buy in cartons of particular cuts and sell them on, like 90% of our opposition do. We break down the full body and so we have to use all of that.”

The cost of living crunch and more ethical thinking towards protein consumption brought a shift in the market.

Consumers were choosing to eat smaller portions of higher quality meat, and there was an increasing interest in high-nutrient cuts. Moreish’s “nose to tail” model was resonating with customers.

“Marrow bones, offals, livers. The demand for that exceeds eye-fillet demand, which I never thought would happen,” Fitzsimons said.

“That’s the consumer who wants to know exactly what is in their food, who wants to know it will help them with this problem or do whatever they need, naturally, to boost them, rather than just ‘I like the taste of this’.

About 15% to 20% of Moreish’s customers are from Manawatū, with Auckland providing the most, followed by Wellington and Christchurch. But there are many customers who provide a logistical challenge.

“Man, we send to some far-flung places around the country,” she said. “Stewart Island, Waiheke Island is always a challenge to get connecting couriers.”

The export trade, which is “kicking back into gear”, is predominately customers in Asia, and accounts for 5% to 10% of the business.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Moreish uses plant-based compostable packaging as part of its sustainable practices, and customers are able to trace the origins of any product.

It remains a market of considerable potential, where Moreish’s “retail ready” organic products offer a point of difference from the large meat producers, which export “primal” full-muscle cuts, that need to be cut down further by a foreign butcher or grocery store.

“I think it’s a really important part of [the business] because export works on volume, domestic works on small niche. What volume requires is more labour, so you’re growing your team, putting more back into the local economy.”

For both markets, the couple say Palmerston North remains a great base for operations, with chill transport and the airport within a kilometre radius, and they’ve been making the most of a 12-week Investment Ready programme at The Factory geared towards growing the business.

“I guess we’re just not want to be sitting in the same small business model in the next five to 10 years. It’s about growth for us.”

They also intend to take advantage of both the buzz from the food producer awards and a looming change in legislation.

Fitzsimons said the Organic Products Bill had been 20 years in the making, and would mean goods could only be marketed as organic if it has accreditation every step of the way.

“We’re well-positioned, and not many have it sorted ... Over the past three years it’s just been pen down, paperwork, accreditations, and signing this off, signing that off. So that now when everything falls into place, we’re in growth mode really and can expand domestically and export wise.”