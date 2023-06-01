What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

Jackie Clarke is touring the country with her homage to the 20th and 21st centuries' "most legendary divas".

Friday

Red Cross Book Sale: Plenty of bargains in the 33rd year of the sale, at Barber Hall in Palmerston North over King’s Birthday weekend. Ends Monday.

Saturday

Jackie Goes Prima Donna: Jackie Clarke brings her vocals, humour and entertainment style to interpret the songs of the 20th and 21st centuries most legendary divas, from 7.30pm at Pohangina Hall. Tickets $35 from pohanginavalley.nz

Four Hands, Two Pianos, One Big Band: Michael Houstoun and American Grammy winner Bill Cunliffe perform with the Rodger Fox Big Band, Globe Theatre, from 8pm.

Romeo and Juliet: The Royal New Zealand Ballet performs at the Regent on Broadway, 7pm.

The Stomach: Synthetic Children + GTKB’s double release tour show, from 8pm.

Jazz fest: A host of bands will be playing Palmerston North cafes and bars over King’s Birthday Weekend, starting with Alchemy Trio at Viva Cafe & Bar at 11am.

Upcoming

Go Jets: Watch the Manawatū Jets take on the Nuggets at Fly Palmy Arena in NBL action, June 8. Tip off at 7pm.

Feilding Craft Market: Manfeild Park Stadium will be packed full of stallholders selling a range of wares, over June 9 and 10, 9am to 4pm.

Bill Angus and The Mighty Ways: Bent Horseshoe live gig at Hokowhitu Bowling Club, 7.30pm, June 10, followed the next day by a 2.30pm show at the Tsunami Lounge in Levin.

Steam train experience: Travel behind both Ja 1271 and Da 1410 on a short trip between Feilding and Palmerston North, in both directions, on June 10. Visit Steam Incorporated website for times.

Opera, Comedy & Chaos: Benefit concert to fund Cecily Shaw’s opera studies at Guildhall, London. Shaw performs with Guy Donaldson on piano, Rangitīkei Anglican Parish Choir, organists Bruce Stern and Margaret Thompson, 3pm at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Marton, June 25. $25/$20.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Hokowhitu Village Farmers’ Market: Offering a range of artisan and local produce, every second Sunday. Next market is June 4.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Social dance on the fourth Saturday of each month. From 7.30pm to 11pm, Senior Citizens’ Hall, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. $10 entry.

Armed combat training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.