'The reward is unbelievable': Volunteer firefighter blown away by QSM honour

Neil Robbie, QSM, has been recognised for his dedication to the Foxton Beach community.

A man who has given more than 48 years service to his community with no expectation to receive anything back has been honoured with a Queen’s Service Medal.

Neil Robbie was named as a QSM recipient in the 2023 Kings Birthday and Coronation Honours for his volunteer work in Foxton Beach.

This includes 48 years as a volunteer firefighter in the community’s brigade and creating about 5km of walking and cycle tracks at Ferry Reserve.

Robbie joined the fire service as a teen because he “wanted to be a helping hand”.

His parents had always been community-minded and were involved with various causes around the beach.

“I just sort of carried [the work] on because I enjoyed it,” he said.

During his first years on the brigade, they had to “beg, borrow and steal” to get any decent gear and travelling to call-outs was usually clinging on to the back of the truck.

“Health and Safety was out the window in those days.”

But what kept Robbie hanging on all these years was the camaraderie between the crew.

“There’s been a lot of death and destruction over the years ... it’s very hard at times but what gets you through is your team.

“I love it, I really enjoy it.”

His wife Louise said the fire service was Robbie’s first volunteer cause that showed him the flow-on effect giving his time could have.

“That’s what really glued him in there.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Fires, like this one at the Foxton Beach Bowling Club, hit close to home in a small community (file photo).

There were often lows, but there were also plenty of highs.

One of those was raising money for a defibrillator in 2004 that had already saved three lives.

“The reward you get from that is unbelievable,” Robbie said.

Louise said as they were part of a small community, there was also a sense of pleasure when you were able to save someone’s property from fire.

“It’s a personal thing in a small community.”

She said her husband had a humble nature and was a “very giving” man who had no expectations.

“He just wants to do it.”

Robbie was also passionate about recruiting firefighters and said it was good to see more women joining the service.

“A lot of us have been here for years, and we really need more people to join.

“You just have to be fit and healthy and available.”

Robbie was also recognised for his creation of a set of walking and cycle tracks at Ferry Reserve, which in turn had created a community of dog and recreational walkers and cyclists.

Robbie, a keen mountain biker, said he started with just one track but decided to branch out.

Now several users enjoyed the reserve daily.

“We get so much satisfaction seeing people using it, we have got to know all these people who now stop and talk,” Louise said.

“We see a lot of regulars but just today we saw new people.”

Robbie had also built windmills in the reserve, which were originally a tribute to artist Leon van den Eijkel​. It was also for people driving home.

“I wanted to put a smile on their dial,” he said. “And it does.”

Robbie and his wife ran a building business together for 30 years and had now retired.

But keeping busy in the community was still very much a part of their lives.

Robbie was now turning old materials he had acquired into things he could donate.

“There is a local op shop, and they give a lot of money to the brigade, so I’ve been making some chopping blocks to take down to them.”

Robbie, who was “shocked” when he heard about the honour, would celebrate with Louise on Monday by opening their home to loved ones to share the occasion.