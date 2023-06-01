Red Cross Book Sale organiser hanging up the bum bag

Under Jill Spicer’s watch, the Red Cross Book Sale in Palmerston North has shipped on more than a million books.

A popular event which draws people from around the country, the annual four-day book sale starts at Barber and Bell halls on Friday.

Spicer has been the book sale’s organiser for 15 years, but this year will be her last.

“Just 15 years is time to hang up your bum bag. People ask me why do I do it. It’s a huge amount of work.

“I don’t really know the answer. One of the possible answers is all the goodwill.”

This is the sale’s 33rd year and Spicer estimated they had made about $2 million during that time.

The event started “in a marquee down the back” of an old Red Cross building on Victoria Ave and raised $1000 in the first year. It has grown markedly since then.

Heather Tanguay, who was the city’s mayor from 2004 to 2007, was working for the Red Cross then and came up with the idea of the book sale.

Now there are about 120,000 books at the sale, all donated, as well as puzzles, DVDs and records. Spicer had no idea how many books were now sold each year.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff About 120,000 books are on sale at the annual Red Cross Book Sale at Barber and Bell halls this weekend.

“Great oaks from little acorns grow,” Spicer said. “Three halls, four days and 400 volunteers.”

Spicer said they had big teams of people from Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Tai Wānanga Tū Toa, English language partners and the English Training College to help run the event, with sponsors and other people keeping volunteers fed.

There are many good reads and rare books up for sale. In the collectables section, the oldest book was from 1808.

Organisers research the books in the collectables section and offer them cheaper than what is available online.

Spicer said the sale led to many positives, including allowing people to get bargains and the next generation to buy cheap books.

Once this year’s event is over, the volunteers have a week off, then start preparing for next year. The sorters have the huge task of organising books into sections and genres.

They keep the books in storage during the year and Spicer said they needed more dry storage that was affordable.