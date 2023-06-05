King's Birthday honours for Massey University professors

Massey University professor Nigel French has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to epidemiology.

The work of epidemiologists was thrust into the international spotlight when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and they’re still planning how to respond to the next disease outbreak.

One of those is Massey University professor Nigel French, who has been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday honours, part of a group of eight people honoured from Manawatū-Whanganui.

French and another Massey professor, Ralph Sims, have been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. French was recognised for services to epidemiology and Sims was honoured for services to sustainable energy research.

French said it was a huge surprise, and he was grateful for the people he worked with.

“People know what epidemiology is now which is great,” French said. “I've been working as an epidemiologist for 30 or so years now and obviously during Covid it really did come to the fore.

“I was lucky to be involved in that, a lot of the work of the Covid response. I was epidemiologist on the Ministry of Health’s technical advisory group, part of the modelling and genomic team as well.”

He was still involved with mapping work now, tracing the genomics of the disease and where people caught the virus.

The work helped shape advice about how to respond to future pandemics, not just Covid.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Nigel French has been an epidemiologist for 30 years.

“There's many threats to humanity. I think infectious diseases are always going to be there, so it’s about the better prepared we are. These are linked to things like climate change and some of the other big challenges.

“They're all intertwined these challenges that need to be considered. For example if New Zealand changed into a good habitat for a particular species of mosquito, we could see different diseases coming into New Zealand.

“We need to consider our preparedness and how to provide information.”

He acts as chief science advisor for Te Niwha: Infectious Diseases Research Platform and works with New Zealand Food Safety Science and Research Centre.

He also works tracing Mycoplasma bovis, which can cause health problems in cows, and analysing the data for the Ministry of Primary Industries.

French trained as a vet in the United Kingdom and was interested in population-based health and medicine, so learnt about the link between humans and animals with regard to diseases. He moved to New Zealand 19 years ago.

David Unwin/Stuff Massey University emeritus professor of sustainable energy and climate mitigation Ralph Sims has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. (File photo).

Sims was in Europe this week, but told Stuff the recognition was a total surprise and should be shared with his post-grad students, research colleagues, wife and family.

He said sustainable energy, which included renewable heat, power and transport fuels, as well as energy efficiency by using energy wisely and saving on energy bills, had come a long way in the past 50 years.

“I started working in the area when the first oil shock hit and there was diesel shortages and rationing in New Zealand.

“So progress has been made, but nowhere near fast enough to offset the threat of climate change and the urgency needed to reduce the ongoing demands for fossil fuel use.

“Sadly society has yet to accept how serious this issue is.”

Sims is an emeritus professor of sustainable energy and climate mitigation at Massey and first gained national prominence in the early 1970s when testing biodiesel from animal fats, now a part of New Zealand’s renewable fuel mix.

MURRAY WILSON/Stuff Massey University professor Ralph Sims, pictured here in 2010, first gained national prominence in the early 1970s.

He had been involved in many projects related to energy efficiency and renewable energy.

From 2006 to 2010 he was seconded to the International Energy Agency and in 2013 he did a four-year term on the Scientific and Technical Advisory Panel of the World Bank’s Global Environment Facility.

Meanwhile, Levin’s Jaki Williams was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to scouting.

Involved in scouting for more than 40 years, she had been a leader in Whangarei, Wellington and Kāpiti.