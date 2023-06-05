'If you're trying, that's what's important': Queen's Service Medal recipient's faith in human connections

Queen’s Service Medal recipient Dr Mary Eastham, standing beside a Navajo healing wheel, a gift to her late husband Scott. It holds great meaning to her, representing the interconnectivity of all life.

There is comfort and hope in the way Dr Mary Eastham talks of human connections as an art form, a work of beauty that can build trust and understanding capable of overcoming any injustice.

It is in the timbre of her voice and the conviction of her words.

The 71-year-old, who has been bestowed a Queen’s Service Medal for services to interfaith communities on the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List, is quick to share the honour with those she has worked alongside.

Without them there would not have been the “dialogue” so central to both her service and her faith.

”From dialogue comes mutual understanding, and from mutual understanding comes working together to solve problems – that’s the vision,” she said.

For more than a decade Eastham was the Bishop of Palmerston North’s representative on the Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Interfaith Relations.

Through this work she helped establish the Palmerston North Interfaith Group, and she is presently a member of the national Religious Diversity Centre.

Her belief in people is unflinching. There are no crosses on the walls of her Feilding home, she prefers the symbolism of a koru, how it represents the unfurling of human potential.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Eastham says political leaders have a responsibility to articulate a moral vision of working with their adversaries and moving beyond the “polarities that are destroying us”.

Eastham said her 11 years leading the Palmerston North Interfaith Group was one of the greatest experiences of her life.

Together they achieved a shared vision; to view their encounter with people, from different cultures and religions, as an art form.

“You are asking someone to share with you what is most precious to them. Your whole posture is one of openness to them, of reverence and respect.

“To simply understand what is most sacred to them, and understand the differences too.”

Eastham, whose family immigrated to New Zealand from USA in 1993, said the group targeted the pressing issues that confronted humanity, such as climate change and eliminating racism and discrimination, issues that we in turn needed to confront “as a family”, putting aside differences and focusing on what united us.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Representatives from different religions light candles for the 51 victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings at a multi-faith vigil at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, on the first anniversary of the terrorist attack, March 15. 2020. From left, Gerry Lew from the Bahai'i community, Hazem Arafeh from the Muslim community, Reverend Joseph Grayland from the Catholic community, Stuart Schwartz from the Jewish community and Wibha Desai from the Hindu community.

Within 24 hours of the March 15, 2019, Christchurch mosque shootings, the group organised a multi-faith public vigil at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Palmerston North.

She recalled both the shock of turning on the television to reports of the atrocity, and then an overwhelming sense that her own region needed to come together and mourn.

Eastham asked each member of the interfaith group to prepare a prayer of peace for a vigil, which they achieved with speed and resolve.

“We were a cohesive whole. We were a unit. We were used to working together. So we could put something together, and we did ... 400 people came. The cathedral was packed, because people needed to grieve.

“It was just one of those events that out of this horrible tragedy came this incredible sense of community.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Eastham addresses the crowd at a “You’re welcome” rally in Te Marae o Hine/The Square in 2017, which was a bid to present Palmerston North as a welcoming city for Muslims and migrants.

She struggled to understand dismissive attitudes towards inclusivity and diversity; the ridicule of “wokeism”.

“You judge a society on the basis of how it treats the most vulnerable. You judge a society on the basis of how compassionate it’s trying to be, how understanding it’s trying to be.

“No society is going to get 100 per cent, but if you’re trying, that’s what’s important.

“People are trying to understand the big issues from the point of view of the people who feel the most victimised. Because they’re the ones whose story you have to listen to first.”

If the Queen’s Service Medal provided her a moment of pause to reflect, Eastham said it was only to recognise that the work was never finished; there was still incredible suffering, there was still injustice, and there was still goodwill.

“The most important thing people can do is listen. What is the most important thing to you, and why is it important? Listen. Because that’s how you eradicate fear through understanding ...

“When you don’t know somebody, that’s when you fear them. But once you know them, that’s when the labels drop.”

The Religious Diversity Centre is presenting a series of webinars, Building a Climate of Hope, with renowned guest speakers, beginning June 14 with Dr Jane Goodall, and concluding July 5 with an episode led by the group’s patron Helen Clarke.