Player disruptions make Manawatū Evergreens' job against Hawke's Bay hard

Manawatū Evergreens lock Alec Odell about to win a lineout against Hawke's Bay Saracens at Rugby Park in Dannevirke on Monday.

Manawatū Evergreens coach Nathan Williams was in a mad scramble for players the night before his side’s pre-season outing against the Hawke’s Bay Saracens.

The Evergreens lost 31-21 to Hawke’s Bay at a chilly Rugby Park in Dannevirke on Monday. It was the third of three pre-season fixtures between the two sides, with Hawke’s Bay winning the series 2-1.

Eleven Manawatū players named on Friday pulled out of the King’s Birthday match after injuries in club rugby on Saturday.

Williams and his assistant Bryan Matenga were struggling to find replacements, making calls at 11pm on Sunday.

Three No 8s – Julian Goerke, Jekope Kitou and Leni Tonga – all had to pull out so Williams and Matenga had to go as far afield as Hawke’s Bay to call in Taradale’s Iakapo Mapu, who ended up being Manawatū’s best player with his hard running and tackling.

They also had to call in a player from the College Old Boys Bs, lock Blair Hodgson.

Much of the squad hadn’t trained together and Williams wasn’t helped either with some players on restricted minutes.

Lock Ofa Tauatevalu and hooker Leif Schwencke could only play 20 minutes and midfielder Kyle Brown was pulled after a half, orders from up the Manawatū Turbos food chain.

Midfielder James Tofa, back from France, was supposed to be available, but didn’t play.

Hawke’s Bay had most of the ball in the first half and took advantage of missed tackles out wide as they led 19-7 at halftime.

Manawatū’s forwards muscled up on defence though, led by tireless flanker Jay Rolleston, who captained the side.

The Evergreens had more ball to pay with in the second half and put some attacking phases together.

“We had our chances, but to be fair, we probably defended for 75% of the game,” Williams said. “The defensive effort, they just kept trying.”

Manawatū’s lineout wasn’t flash in the first half, but it improved.

Prop Harry Black was strong, brothers Sase (hooker) and Pena (centre) Va’a were busy and usual first-five Aidan Champion did well coming on at halfback.

Wing Jayden Keelan was a threat out wide with his pace and could have set up a thrilling try if he’d passed when they had an overlap.

Tauatevalu and Schwencke did well in their cameo at the end.

Wellington players Anthony Pettett at lock and Ha’amea Ahio at prop, who have played now two games for the Evergreens, were solid in the first half.

Hawke’s Bay had some big runners and had three former Feilding High School players in the team: halfback Kade Manuel, prop William Fonohema and first five-eighth Jonty Stewart.

The Evergreens will play the New Zealand Defence Force in Palmerston North on July 22, then Wairarapa Bush a week later.