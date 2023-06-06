Shed fire in Palmerston North deemed suspicious

A shed fire in Palmerston North on Monday night is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the shed fire on Grey St at 7.45pm with two crews, one from Milson and one from Palmerston North.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire was “well involved”, a FENZ shift manager said.

The shift manager said no cause had been determined yet, and a specialist fire investigator would attend the scene on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters left the scene at 8.30pm.

A police spokesperson said they were asked to attend by FENZ as the fire looked to be suspicious.

The spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing.