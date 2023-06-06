Whanganui firefighters battle 'suspicious' blaze

Two fire crews responded to a shed fire on Te Mawae St, Whanganui on early Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Emergency services responded to a shed fire in Whanganui early Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) arrived at the scene on Te Mawae St at 2.45am and responded with two crews from Whanganui.

A FENZ shift manager said firefighters had the fire out by 3am and requested police attendance after firefighters deemed the blaze suspicious.

The shift manager said a specialist fire investigator will attend the scene later this morning.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.