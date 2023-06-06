Whanganui firefighters battle 'suspicious' blaze
Emergency services responded to a shed fire in Whanganui early Tuesday morning.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) arrived at the scene on Te Mawae St at 2.45am and responded with two crews from Whanganui.
A FENZ shift manager said firefighters had the fire out by 3am and requested police attendance after firefighters deemed the blaze suspicious.
The shift manager said a specialist fire investigator will attend the scene later this morning.
A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.