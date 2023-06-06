Feilding Skate Park 'incidents' spark warning to students

The skate park in Feilding opened to fanfare in 2022, but a recent incident has caught the attention of police (file photo).

Children at a Manawatū intermediate have been told not to go to their local skate park without an adult after a “number of violent incidents”.

Feilding Intermediate principal Diane Crate sent a notice to parents and caregivers on Friday that said she had been made aware of recent issues at the Feilding Skate Park.

It said there had been a series of violent incidents and students visiting the park should do so under supervision.

“When we hear of incidents at the skate park – we always encourage whānau to contact the police.

“Our recommendation is that Feilding Intermediate children do not visit the skate park without adult supervision.”

Crate did not want to comment further when approached by Stuff and referred any questions to police.

She hoped they would be “forthcoming” about the “frequency” the incidents were occurring.

The Manawatū District Council was also working to address the issue.

The council opened the park, on the corner of Aorangi and Hobson streets, in 2020, and it had become a popular destination that connected the area to other parts of Feilding.

It was located close to the Makino Aquatic Centre, Lions’ Mini Golf and public library.

David Unwin/Stuff The council is aware of issues at the skate park and working to find a solution.

Council communications officer Ben Caldwell said the council was aware of issues at the park in recent months.

“These are obviously of concern to us, and our team are working on a plan for youth and rangatahi to address some of the issues that have been identified.

He said the council had discussed the issues with schools and the feedback it had received was positive.

”We encourage anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour to report these to the police in the first instance, but also inform us here at council.

“We have access to security cameras, and we can pass this footage on to the police for any investigations they may wish to conduct.”

But prevention manager Senior Sergeant Andy Guy said police were aware of just one incident.

“Feilding police are aware of an incident on Wednesday, May 31, involving an altercation between two groups of youths at the Feilding Skate Park.

“Officers have engaged with the youths involved and this appears to be an isolated incident.

”Police are not aware of any other recent incidents reported at the Feilding Skate Park.”

He said police would work alongside council and other agencies to ensure the “community is a safe place for all”.

Anti-social behaviour could be reported to 111 if it was happening now, or 105 after the fact, he said.