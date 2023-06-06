Manawatū coach satisfied with effort despite loss to Hawke's Bay

Corrineke Windle was a standout at halfback and first-five for the Manawatū development team against Hawke’s Bay in Dannevirke on Monday. (File photo).

A group of new players have had their first chance to play a rep fixture for the Manawatū women’s side.

A Manawatū development team lost 38-0 to Hawke’s Bay development at Rugby Park in Dannevirke on Monday, the first rep outing for the year.

None of the players from the four teams involved in Saturday’s club semifinals were involved, so they selected players from the other three sides and from the Whanganui competition.

Even though Whanganui have their own competition, they are still eligible to play for the Cyclones because they don’t have their own rep side in the Farah Palmer Cup.

READ MORE:

* New-look women's club competition gets under way

* Manawatū target title in shortened Chapple Cup tournament

* Canterbury 'friendly' should gauge Cyclones' form ahead of final



Coach Chris Wilton said it was a good effort from his side despite the result.

“We picked a development side. When we first picked it we wanted to give the girls a chance to play from teams that weren’t in the semifinals, but from the surrounding areas like Taihape, Wairarapa, Whanganui.”

He said it was good to give the new players a run and they were enthusiastic and put in a lot of effort.

“Their attitude was just special They’re very keen to be involved and I’ve just been really impressed with their attitude.”

He said he was thanked after the game by some players for the opportunity.

Wilton is new to the job this year and has been training with the squad for about six weeks, but the players in the high-performance squad have been training since earlier in the year.

Their standouts were fullback Kate Donald, prop Katelyn Donaldson, Corrineke Windle, who played halfback and first five-eighth and Mia Maraku, who came on at first-five.

They have pre-season fixtures with the whole squad against Hawke’s Bay in Waipukurau on June 24, Wellington on July 1 which is likely to be in Ōtaki, then against Counties Manukau in Taupō on July 16.

There is a town versus country game on Saturday as a curtain-raiser to the club final between Kia Toa and Old Boys-Marist. The Manawatū Cyclones squad will be named on Sunday.