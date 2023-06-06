Fatal crash in Aokautere, Palmerston North

Emergency services were called to a crash on the outskirts of Palmerston North.

One person has died after a crash involving a car and a bicycle on the outskirts of Palmerston North.

A police statement said emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Polson Hill Drive in Aokautere about 11.45am on Tuesday.

One person died at the scene and the crash was being investigated, the statement said.

State Highway 57 was closed between Manawatū Gorge Rd and Summerhill Dr, but reopened just after 3pm.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency asked people to follow directions of emergency services or delay their journey.