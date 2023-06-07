Comedian Chris Parker returning to Palmerston North

Comedian Chris Parker has a few new chapters to his life story he wants to update Palmerston North with.

Parker, touring the country at the moment with his “Lots Of Love” tour, will perform at the Regent on Broadway next Friday night.

Parker last performed in Palmerston North in August and was keen to come back. One of the things about the city he found amusing then was the problem with birds pooing on cars from the trees in Te Marae o Hine-The Square.

“I think Palmy is great. I love getting the 411 on the bird situation in the park. My vote goes towards moving Palmerston North to a new place and letting the birds have it.”

Parker is well known for his social media following, winning television show Celebrity Treasure Island and making a felt hat during the Covid-19 lockdown that was put on display at Te Papa.

But it is some of his personal life he mines for material for his comedy show. Getting engaged to his now husband was a topic last time, and they have since got married in October.

Now it has moved on to whether they will get a dog.

“I'd like to say 2022 started with a car crash and ended with a wedding. It was a bit of a soap opera how the year played out.

“There’s lots to catch up on. Basically I ask the big question. First comes love, then comes marriage, then when people do get married, what comes next?”

He said he took bits from his everyday life for material and gave it some finessing.

“I trial some of these jokes out on these schmucks up here in Auckland, then burn it out for a month in Melbourne on this last tour, and then by that time it's in tip-top shape for the people in Palmy.”

His Australian tour finished recently.

He had enjoyed performing in Palmerston North last time and said he liked getting in front of the real New Zealand and challenging himself to make them laugh.

This tour wasn’t as intense as last time though, and he was keeping it to weekends, “where people were really up for a laugh”, rather than performing every second day.

With his other recent work such as the book and Celebrity Treasure Island, Parker described himself as a jack of all trades who enjoyed messing around with new adventures, but it was nice to be back focused on his stand-up comedy, especially after Covid getting in the way.

“The fact we’re confident to get back out there again is so nice. The only thing now is the cost of living and the climate change.”

Parker said he was also working on a TV comedy while “working on his marriage”. They will go on honeymoon after the tour.

“Depending on how well [the tour] goes, it will either be resorts or backpackers.”

Tickets are available on livenation.co.nz.