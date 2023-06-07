Region's best young singers to perform at The Big Sing

The MANifesto Choir from Palmerston North Boys’ High School in rehearsal with director Graeme Young for The Big Sing.

Hundreds of singers will perform on stage at the Manawatu-Whanganui regional competition for the Big Sing secondary schools choirs festival.

There are 16 choirs from 10 schools, involving 520 singers, participating. The choirs come from Whanganui, Horowhenua, Manawatū, Rangitīkei and Wairarapa.

Held at the Regent On Broadway in Palmerston North on June 15, this Big Sing regional competition will be one of 11 events throughout New Zealand in June, run by the New Zealand Choral Federation.

The choirs range in size from 16 to 110 singers.

The morning session starts at 10am and the afternoon session at 2pm. They will be followed by an evening gala concert where each choir presents one item.

The choirs were encouraged to present one piece by a New Zealand composer or arranger, and the festival provides a wide-ranging programme of choral pieces, including in te reo.

The adjudicator this year is Peter Walls, who has been guest conductor for many New Zealand choirs and was music director of The Tudor Consort from 1991-1999 and of Nota Bene Chamber Choir from 2016-2020.

He has been music director of Opus Orchestra since 2004 and conducted the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra.

He has had a long-standing involvement with opera, including conducting performances at the New Zealand Festival, for Southern Opera and for New Zealand Opera.

Three choral experts, including Walls, will travel from Whangarei to Invercargill to select the best 24 choirs to compete at the Big Sing national finale at the Auckland Town Hall from August 25-27.

Palmerston North Boy’s High School was represented at the finale last year.

A further 12 choirs will be selected from the lower half of the North Island to compete in Cadenza at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on August 17-18.