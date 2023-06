Pupils at Riverdale Primary School in Palmerston North celebrated their cultural heritage with performances and traditional costumes at a special assembly last Friday. Visual journalist David Unwin was there.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Luca Butters performs a waiata called ‘’Waerea’’.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff From left, front row, Miwa Hartley, Ayaan Sharma, Tanya Yadav and William Mitchell, middle row, Rin Fukuoka, Aria Heldreth, Luca Butters, Alya Elgharably, and, at the back, Ilma Chowdhury.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Miwa Hartley and Aria Heldreth, two of the three girls performing a Japanese dance.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ayaan Sharma from India sings ‘‘Lakdi Ki Kaathi’’.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tanya Yadav, from India, dances for the school.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ilma Chowdhury, from Bangladesh, talks about her culture and teaches her classmates some of the language.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff William Mitchell, from Scotland, sings ‘’Donald Where’s Your Trousers?’’

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Alya Elgharably, from Palestine, sings “Oumi Ta Norkoss”.