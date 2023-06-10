Back Issues: Ninety years of Bledisloe Park

In March 2023 Bledisloe Park, located near the entrance of Massey University, marked 90 years of existence under its present name.

The Manawatū Standard of March 21, 1933, proudly recorded that then Governor General Lord Bledisloe ‘’gladly consents to the reserve adjoining Massey College to be given the name Bledisloe Park’’.

Mayor Augustus Mansford, expressing his gratitude for the gesture noted with some pride that ‘‘it was the first park in New Zealand to receive such a designation’’.

Extending the connection to Bledisloe still further Mansford observed that one of his ‘‘first official acts as Governor- General’’ was to sign the proclamation of Palmerston North as having attained city status and that consequently he ‘’looked upon the place as one of his particular children’’.

There may have been an element of civic boosterism in Mansford’s comments but they were not entirely without foundation.

The proximity between Bledisloe Park and Massey Agricultural College, as it then was, reflected an underlying affinity between the new Governor and the recently opened institution.

Massey University Archives A welcoming party of students meet Lord Bledisloe and George Fowlds at the opening of the Old Main Building (now Sir Geoffrey Peren Building), Massey University, 1931.

Bledisloe was keenly interested in agriculture and the natural world more broadly. He completed a diploma at the Royal Agricultural College at Cirencester and, as Russell Marshall noted in his biographical entry on Bledisloe in Te Ara, ‘‘at one time or another he held office in virtually every significant agricultural body in Britain’’.

Moreover, as a landowner himself, he ‘’practised and advocated a scientific approach to farming’’. As such he took a keen interest in Massey Agricultural College.

He and Sir George Fowlds, chairman of the Massey Council, presided over the formal opening of the Old Main Building (now the Sir Geoffrey Peren Building) on May 1, 1931. Upon arrival, they were greeted with a festively attired guard of honour wielding an assortment of agricultural implements.

Massey University Archives Lord Bledisloe, left, and Sir George Fowlds, right, at the opening of the Old Main Building (now Sir Geoffrey Peren Building) Massey University, 1931.

In addition to the Bledisloe Cup, donated for competition between New Zealand and Australia in rugby, he bestowed many awards on farmers.

These included the Ahuwhenua Trophy for Māori farming, the conditions for which were devised by Apirana Ngata in 1932.

This award was illustrative of the close interest Bledisloe took in Māori advancement during his time as Governor General (1930-35). His purchase and subsequent gifting of the Treaty Grounds at Waitangi to the people of New Zealand being his most enduring legacy.

In his farewell address to the people of Palmerston North, held at the Band Rotunda in Te Marae o Hine/The Square in February 1935, he thanked the council on behalf of himself and Lady Bledisloe, for ‘‘the compliment of calling the park after them’’.

ManawatÅ« Heritage Flanked by mayor Augustus Mansford, right, Lord and Lady Bledisloe attend a civic farewell in their honour in Te Marae o Hine/The Square, February 15, 1935.

He went on to say ‘’he hoped the park would be a nature study for young people and tend to develop in them pride in their native plants, of which there were none finer anywhere in the world”.

In practice, use of the park tended more towards the recreational than the educational. The reserve now known as Bledisloe Park, first opened in 1932 under the name McHardy Park.

The name acknowledged it had previously belonged to the McHardy Estate which was purchased by the city council in 1927 as the site for what became Massey Agricultural College.

As part of the sale agreement, the council retained 22 acres of land for a reserve. The abundance of native vegetation, including ‘’a wide range of native trees, shrubs and ferns’’ and the presence of ‘’hundreds of birds … feasting on the luscious titoki berries’’ was a distinguishing feature of the park and one which would have pleased Lord Bledisloe who encouraged the preservation of New Zealand’s indigenous flora and fauna.

Thomas Hayes/ManawatÅ« Heritage The Hayes family at Bledisloe Park, summer of 1951.

The Manawatū Times of March 23, 1932, suggested it was a ‘’veritable nature’s paradise’’.

‘‘Undoubtedly’’, the article suggested, ‘‘it will be a much patronised pleasure ground and picnic site. For the winding Tiritea stream, with its pebbly and sandy accretions will appeal to children who delight in paddling.”

Occasionally, through breaks in the bush it “caught a glimpse of the imposing science building of Massey College, man’s architecture forming a striking contrast to that of nature”.

The task of cutting tracks through the bush was carried out by relief workers. These were people who had become unemployed during the Great Depression and were employed by council to do public works.

ManawatÅ« Heritage St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Bible Class lighting a fire at Bledisloe Park, 1951.

Relief workers played an important role in creating many of Palmerston North’s public amenities during this period, including the Hokowhitu Domain, Fitzroy Park (now Memorial Park), Takaro Park and Bledisloe Park.

Once completed, the Manawatū Times forecast ‘‘this new reserve will, in the estimation of many, out-rival the Esplanade”.

Such estimations did not come to pass, possibly on account of the relatively isolated nature of the park. It did, however, prove a popular location for Palmerstonians. This was particularly so in summer when its forest canopy and swimming holes made it an attractive location for families.

Its open spaces being in marked contrast to the crowded municipal baths in Ashley Street, which remained the main swimming facilities until the Lido opened in 1966.

ManawatÅ« Heritage Bledisloe Park under water in 1965.

It remains a popular recreational destination catering for a range of activity levels. There is a flat loop walk among the bush which links to the Massey Arboretum.

For the more vigorously inclined, there are links to several stairways and connections to the old west road walkway.

Whatever option visitors choose, Bledisloe Park provides people with a rare experience of Aotearoa New Zealand’s natural heritage.

Geoff Watson teaches a paper in sport history at Massey University.