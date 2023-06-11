Kia Toa stalwart Winiata wins final to bow out of club rugby

Kia Toa beat Old Boys-Marist in the Prue Christie Cup final in what was the last club match for stalwart Selica Winiata.

Kia Toa legend Selica Winiata was sent off in perfect style by winning the Prue Christie Cup final.

Kias beat Old Boys-Marist 27-20 in a thrilling final at the Arena on Saturday, in what was Winiata’s last game of club rugby.

The former Black Ferns fullback intends to retire after this year’s provincial campaign where she will play her 100th game for Manawatū.

Since she started playing for Kia Toa in 2001 aged 14, Winiata has won 15 titles, in 2001, 2003-05, 2007, 2009-12, 2014, 2017, 2019-21 and 2023. Records of her club caps hadn’t been kept.

READ MORE:

* OBM and Kia Toa to clash in women's final

* New-look women's club competition gets under way

* Winiata raring to go for Manawatū Cyclones return after Olympics



At Kia Toa’s first training this year they had nine players and they weren’t sure if they would field a team.

“To see from that day and how we have progressed throughout the whole season, a final victory is the best outcome I could have asked for,” Winiata said. “I think I’ve achieved everything I can in club rugby.

“It’s time to give our younger players the opportunity to feature in our team and be able to carry on the culture we’ve created and the reputation we’ve created.”

During Winiata’s time the team has been packed with Manawatū and international reps, including New Zealand legend Farah Palmer, who presented Winiata a framed Kia Toa jersey after the final.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Old Boys-Marist lock Kahurangi Sturmey, left, almost led her side to victory against Kia Toa.

“To be playing with that quality of players, I had to learn pretty quickly how to tackle low or people were just going to run straight over me,” Winiata said.

“That’s the thing with our club, no matter who you are or where you’ve come from, they’re really accepting and try to bring everyone together.”

Winiata’s team-mates and the men’s A team performed a haka for her after the match.

While there are some experienced players in this year’s side along with Winiata, a group of young players have been performing well and they stood up in the final.

One of those was centre Hollyrae Mete, who scored two tries and was dangerous every time she ran the ball.

Kia Toa, who led 17-15 at halftime, threatened often, but OBM’s forwards were strong defensively and the double blues conceded too many penalties, giving OBM mountains of ball.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kia Toa celebrate winning the Prue Christie Cup.

OBM captain Kahurangi Sturmey nearly carried her side to victory with her countless runs.

Despite the loss she was impressed with how the team had performed in their first final.

“I think we’ve built from the beginning. We’re a really young team. Most of us are probably under 25 and the whole season we’ve been a first-half team.

“That was probably the first full 80 minutes we’ve played.”

In both halves Kia Toa scored two quickfire tries, but OBM weren’t fazed and built their way back into the game. They spent most of the last 10 minutes on attack, but Kias’ defence held.

“Our young girls definitely stepped up in this game. It just goes to show we’ve been together for a few years.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kia Toa centre Hollyrae Mete was a standout in the final against Old Boys-Marist.

“Even though we’ve come from all different teams, we’re pretty similar to Freyberg, but we’ve all worked on our craft.”

Sturmey made big metres off numerous quick taps and won most of their lineouts.

Their other stars were hooker Mele Tavake, her sister and prop Ngano off the bench, lock Brianna Wallace and No 8 Rheanna Wood. Fullback Laura Claridge’s kicking was handy.

Other top performers for Kia Toa were powerful second-five Rebekah Tufuga, lock Caterina Poletti, flanker Taufa Bason, No 8 Taylor Waterson and halfback Keira Mete.

Both teams had their moments punishing the other side’s scrum, but OBM was dominant in the second half.

OBM were missing gun No 8 Layla Sae with an ankle injury.

In the rep curtain-raiser Town and Country drew 17-all.

Kia Toa 27 (Hollyrae Mete 2, Te-Ana Waihi 2, Taufa Bason tries; Selica Winiata con) OBM 20 (Brianna Wallace, Rheanna Wood, Kahurangi Sturmey tries; Laura Claridge con, pen) HT: 17-15.