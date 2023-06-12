Manawatū Cyclones confirm squad for Farah Palmer Cup

Manawatū legend Selica Winiata will retire after the provincial season this year.

The Manawatū Cyclones have confirmed their squad for the Farah Palmer Cup season which will double as a farewell to rugby legend Selica Winiata.

A former star of 15s and sevens at international level, Winiata has the opportunity to play her 100th game for the province, having made 95 appearances for Manawatū since her debut in 2001.

She has confirmed this year will be her last season and the Cyclones will be looking to send the talismanic leader off in style.

Coach Chris Wilton has named a strong team of 32 players, including 10 debutants.

Among those named for the first time were two sisters of Cyclones players in hooker Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, sister of Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker, and halfback Keira Mete, sister of Hollyrae.

Halfback Keira Mete is one of three schoolgirls in the squad. The Cullinane College product is joined by halfback Maia Davis of Manukura and Feilding High School loose forward Taufa Bason.

Wing Wikitoria Doyle, daughter of late Manawatū and Horowhenua legend Sam Doyle, has been selected.

Up front, Traest Mafile’o, sister of Turbo Darius, is named at prop alongside former Western Force player Caitlin Burt-Poloai.

Locks include Brianna Wallace, who was in the 2022 squad but didn’t take the field, and Sam Taylor.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Old Boys-Marist wing Wikitoria Doyle is one of the newcomers in the Manawatū Cyclones squad.

Te Whetumarama Nuku, who played NRL Nines for the Warriors, will debut in midfield.

The squad also features a host of returning players previously unavailable due to injury, travel and pregnancy, in flanker Sam Tipene, No 8 Taylor Waterson, midfielders Rangimarie Sturmey and Rebekah Tufuga , Marilyn Live and Jashana Te Uawiri.

Former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua is back at hooker with fellow front rowers Ngano Tavake, Mele Tavake and Ruby-May Ngaruhe in the squad.

Other key forwards will be locks Kahurangi Sturmey and Rachael Rakatau, and loose forwards Layla Sae, Rhiarna Ferris, Elinor-Plum King and Kaipo Olsen-Baker. Sae and Olsen-Baker are in the Black Ferns mix.

Last season’s back of the year Paige Lush is at halfback, while Maraku and Corrineke Windle will share the first-five duties.

Hollyrae Mete, Leiana Marshall-Barton and Winiata are the other returning backs.

The Cyclones’ season kicks of against Taranaki on July 23 and their first home game is against Northland on July 29.

Manawatū Cyclones squad: Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, Sam Taylor, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Elinor-Plum King, Paige Lush, Te Whetumarama Nuku, Leiana Marshall-Barton, Jashana Te Uawiri (Freyberg); Ngano Tavake, Mele Tavake, Traest Mafile’o, Kahurangi Sturmey, Brianna Wallace, Layla Sae, Rangimarie Sturmey, Wikitoria Doyle (OB-Marist); Marilyn Live, Caitlin Burt-Poloai, Taylor Waterson, Taufa Bason, Kiera Mete, Rebekah Tufuga, Hollyrae Mete, Selica Winiata (Kia Toa); Sam Tipene, Ruby-May Ngaruhe, Corrineke Windle (Bush); Rachel Rakatau, Rhiarna Ferris, Maia Davis, Mia Maraku (FOB-Ōroua); Sosoli Talawadua (Whanganui Marist).