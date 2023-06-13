New book to help budding musicians old and young looking for a publisher

Ian Stone has written a book called My Note Family Music Book Super Heroes Extreme to help people learn music.

A Whanganui man has written a book designed to help children and adults learn music, and is now looking for a publisher.

Ian Stone’s book called, My Note Family Music Book Super Heroes Extreme, is a tribute to King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth.

Stone, a minister in Whanganui who writes Christian songs, has spent time in churches around the country, including in Palmerston North.

He said he had three books printed by H&A Print in Whanganui, but wanted to find a publisher to have the book published properly.

“I’ll send one to King Charles, one to the Māori King just as a gesture, and the rest, hopefully I can get it published one day, that will be jolly marvellous.”

Stone first had the idea for a book about 10 years ago, but since he retired he has had more time.

“I just woke up in the morning between 2am and 4am one night. I often wake up writing songs, I write a lot of music.

“I saw a piece of sheet music in front me and as I looked at the music, the notes leapt off the page into character form.

“I remembered it in the morning ... It’s been a long project, but in between I’ve developed properties, I’ve planted a couple of churches, I’ve had a commercial cleaning business, I’ve been very busy.”

The notes are characters such as Breve or Semibreve, and they are involved in short stories throughout the book.

Stone said the book could help children or adults learn music.

“The younger ones who are budding musicians, it will help them.”

Stone, who plays many instruments and arranges songs, had been involved with music since he was a young boy.