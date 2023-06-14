Palmerston North cyclist John Lithgow dies after fatal crash

16:27, Jun 14 2023
In 2012, Palmerston North men (from left) John Burmeister, Colin Anderson and John Lithgow cycled 650km to raise money for Canteen.
Stuff
The man who died after a fatal crash near Palmerston North was John Vivian Lithgow.

Lithgow, 75, was the victim of a crash involving a car and bicycle in Aokautere on June 6, and will be farewelled at a funeral on Friday.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing, but a police media spokesperson said no updates were available.

A death notice in the Manawatū Standard said Lithgow died as the result of an accident and was a dearly loved husband, best friend, father and koro.