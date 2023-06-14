Palmerston North cyclist John Lithgow dies after fatal crash

In 2012, Palmerston North men (from left) John Burmeister, Colin Anderson and John Lithgow cycled 650km to raise money for Canteen.

The man who died after a fatal crash near Palmerston North was John Vivian Lithgow.

Lithgow, 75, was the victim of a crash involving a car and bicycle in Aokautere on June 6, and will be farewelled at a funeral on Friday.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing, but a police media spokesperson said no updates were available.

A death notice in the Manawatū Standard said Lithgow died as the result of an accident and was a dearly loved husband, best friend, father and koro.