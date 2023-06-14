Palmerston North cyclist John Lithgow dies after fatal crash
The man who died after a fatal crash near Palmerston North was John Vivian Lithgow.
Lithgow, 75, was the victim of a crash involving a car and bicycle in Aokautere on June 6, and will be farewelled at a funeral on Friday.
The investigation into the incident was ongoing, but a police media spokesperson said no updates were available.
A death notice in the Manawatū Standard said Lithgow died as the result of an accident and was a dearly loved husband, best friend, father and koro.