Search under way after dead wallaby found in Horizons region

A dead wallaby was found north of Taumarunui in the Ruapehu district. (File photo).

Horizons Regional Council is asking for people to be on the lookout after the discovery of a wallaby in the region.

Horizons’ environmental manager Craig Davey said a dead wallaby was found on Ongarue Waimiha Rd, north of Taumarunui, in the Ruapehu district on Sunday, June 11.

“We were alerted after a report was lodged via Biosecurity New Zealand’s wallaby reporting website. The wallaby, which was roadkill, was picked up on Monday from the place it was killed.

“This is the first wallaby, dead or alive, recovered in the Horizons region. The person who reported the wallaby sighting did the right thing, and we thank them for doing so.”

READ MORE:

* Hunt on after mysterious wallaby population springs up in regional park

* Manawatū beachgoers urged to keep eyes peeled for sea spurge

* Ambitious wallaby control programme in Otago gets underway



Davey said Horizons was using various surveillance techniques, including trained wallaby detector dogs, to see if there was an established wallaby population near where the dead wallaby was found.

“The community is key to preventing wallabies establishing a foothold in the Horizons region. As wallabies are nocturnal, we want anyone travelling at night in the area where the wallaby was found to report any sightings.

“People should look out for any wallaby signs, including droppings and footprints. The most common wallaby in the North Island, the dama wallaby, stands up to 50cm tall and weighs 4kg to 7kg.

“Their droppings are about 20mm long and tend to be pear-shaped, although there can be variability. More information is available online at mpi.govt.nz/wallabies.”

Davey said wallabies were a significant introduced pest, threatening the environment, biodiversity and economy.

“They are browsers, preferring to eat young plants and seedlings. Their browsing removes forest understory, which impacts regeneration, native habitats and food sources. Their competition for food sources impacts native wildlife, including native birds.

“They also compete with sheep, cattle and other livestock for food. – it is estimated three Bennett’s wallabies will eat as much in a day as one adult sheep – and damage crops, young trees and fences, as well as contributing to erosion and poorer water quality.”

Biosecurity New Zealand’s Tipu Mātoro national wallaby eradication programme was working with Horizons in this investigation, providing operational and technical advice.

Any sightings or signs of wallabies anywhere in New Zealand should be reported to Biosecurity New Zealand at reportwallabies.nz.

Five species of wallabies were introduced to Aotearoa New Zealand from Australia in the 1800s mainly for hunting and private zoos. They do not have natural predators in New Zealand and have adapted well.