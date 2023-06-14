Brother contesting mother's will loses appeal

Graeme Barnard has lost his appeal against the High Court decision on his mother’s will.

A brother who says his mother failed to provide him adequate support after her death because his siblings got more money than him has lost his appeal.

Graeme Whatman Barnard lodged proceedings in the Court of Appeal after his claim against the $4.4m estate failed in the High Court.

A decision released on Wednesday said the appeal was dismissed and the Court of Appeal judges agreed his mother Margaret Barnard did not fail in her moral duty to provide her son with proper maintenance and support.

It said Graeme Barnard and his two brothers, Roger Barnard and Timothy Barnard, grew up on a 100-acre sheep farm in Kairanga, Manawatū, before his parents moved to Palmerston North in 2002.

His father died in 2007 and Margaret Barnard remained in the home until she died in 2019.

The home was sold and formed part of her estate.

Prior to her death, Graeme Barnard’s mother gave him $150,000 to buy out his former wife’s share of their family home and in return received a ¼ share of his property.

Graeme Barnard took out a $47,000 mortgage to cover the rest, but his mother paid that off the same year increasing her ownership of the home to a third.

A month later Margaret Barnard updated her will, and did so again in 2013.

It said Graeme Barnard was to get her interests in his property if she died and her other two sons were to get $250,000 each from her investments.

Graeme Barnard’s brothers received theirs as capital sums, but he received his as a life share.

The remainder of her estate was to be divided equally, giving the three sons $290,000 each.

The hearing in the High Court determined Graeme Barnard’s life interests amounted to almost $375,000 and earned him $26,000 a year.

The capital value of his brothers’ shares was just under $900,000 each.

The appeal decision said the High Court judge had observed “a deep antipathy between the brothers, which has manifested itself in claim and counterclaim that have descended to pettiness”.

Graeme Barnard argued he deserved more from the estate because he helped on the family farm before it sold and cared for his mother in her later years.

But the extent of this could not be proven, and his brothers disputed these facts.

The judges also noted two affidavits in support of the claim could not be given “much weight”.

This was because one was a friend contesting Graeme Barnard had cared for his mother, but it was unclear if the friend had observed this or been told.

The other was from a carer of Margaret Barnard, but she had “misremembered” her time of employment placing doubt on her testimony.

The decision said the High Court judge had also noted the will had no provisions for Graeme Barnard’s two sons, and Margaret Barnard had concerns about his former wife getting access to her money.

The judge concluded the will was “unfair” in terms of differential treatment, but “proper provision” had been made.

The Court of Appeal judges agreed, and emphasised Graeme Barnard was treated more favourably while his mother was alive and accepted his mother had reservations about his former wife when the will was updated.

The decision said it could not be concluded Margaret Barnard was “capricious” or did anything that did not recognise her son as a family member.

It noted at the time of the will Graeme Barnard was in a “precarious” position, but he was now considerably better off.

The appeal was dismissed.