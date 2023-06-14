Pasfika comedy drama the latest offering in Centrepoint’s Year of Fun

Comedy drama Frangipani Perfume tells the story of three Samoan sisters dreaming of better lives and the world they left behind.

Frangipani Perfume continues Centrepoint Theatre’s season of fun.

In this Pasifika comedy three Samoan sisters are stuck in thankless cleaning jobs, dreaming of better lives and the world they left behind, all with the usual banter and ribbing sisters indulge in.

Playwright Makerita Urale, captures the grace, integrity, and strength it takes for Pasifika teine (Samoan for woman) to navigate life in Aotearoa as new migrants.

The play is brought to Palmerston North by some of the leading emerging voices in Pasifika theatre.

The three sisters are played by Siana Vagana, Seluvaia Iloahefaiva and Jthan Morgan, who capture authentic sibling rivalry: a sparkling, heart-warming relationship always on the brink of turning fiery.

The multi-talented cast jump from grounded domestic scenes of sisters joking around to beautiful choreographed sequences.

Frangipani Perfume was the first Pacific play written by a woman for an all-female cast.

The play has been performed to critical acclaim around the world and The Listener named it one of the top-10 New Zealand plays of the 2000s.

While being highly theatrical, the play’s authenticity is its real drawcard.

“It tells the story of sisterhood, family and their individual identities, and how they weave together to make them who they are,” Morgan said..

Vagana said: “It’s a real celebration and breaks boundaries showing the hardship they face, while also celebrating that.”

Despite being written in the early 2000s, there is something timeless about the play.

“I first read Frangipani Perfume in high school,” said director Sarai Perenise-Ropeti. “It was the first time I saw myself in a play and could relate to it.

“It’s written by a Pasifika woman for Pasifika women, but is something all women can relate to.”

Iloahefaiva agreed with that sentiment and said the play was “written for all women, it’s funny and moving”.

Frangipani Perfume promises to be a powerful and moving theatrical experience audiences won't soon forget.

Frangipani Perfume

By Makerita Urale

June 24-July 13

Duration 70 minutes

Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets at box office or Centrepoint.co.nz