Chef's love of helping people doesn't stop at the kitchen

Chef and owner Lina Smith prepares food in the kitchen of Lina’s Restaurant in Palmerston North.

Palmerston North chef and restaurant owner Lina Smith is making her mark in the kitchen and in the community.

Smith runs Lina’s Restaurant in central Palmerston North, which offers Singaporean, Malaysian and European food.

She prepares all the food at the restaurant and prides herself on being one of the few places to offer Malay food.

While the restaurant is a big job on its own, Smith is also heavily involved with helping people in the community.

She runs a weekly class for women and children from overseas, or from different ethnic backgrounds, to adjust to living in New Zealand. She started the class after the 2020 Christchurch mosque attacks.

“It takes a while to get used to [living in New Zealand]. They come to me, I give them a little bit of information like where to get help. I love to help them, especially the ladies who can't drive.

“I take them to where ever they want to go, doctor appointments, shopping, just help out. It doesn't matter where you come from, I'm just here to help.”

Multiple religions and countries are represented, with people from countries including Singapore, Iran, India or Pakistan. Some of the women are learning English.

Class numbers get up to about 20 at times. Smith will pick people up for the classes if required and she feeds them.

“Some of the ladies are talented. They are artists, they are teachers, they are doctors. They are professionals that come and join in. We share our knowledge.”

Smith has also been a foster parent for Oranga Tamariki for six years.

“I keep telling [the children] not to give up, achieve your goal. I always encourage them to be a better person.

“It doesn't matter what's happened, I tell myself don't give up, especially when running the restaurant.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff It’s not just in the kitchen where Lina Smith makes her mark. She’s heavily involved with the community.

Smith, who has four children of her own and three grandchildren, is also involved in the Awapuni Community Garden, where people can grow their own food.

Smith came to New Zealand in 1986 from Singapore, having completed a fashion design degree. She lived in Christchurch, Timaru, then went to Otago Medical School and became an operating nurse.

She went back to Singapore for seven years, but returned to New Zealand in 2017 and bought the restaurant two years ago to start as a chef.

“It's my passion. My grandmother and mother were chefs.”

The business suffered when she first bought it because of Covid-19 lockdowns, but she was hopeful of coming out the other side now and said things were getting better.

