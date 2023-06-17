Back Issues: Silent not violent - anti-apartheid protests in Palmerston North

The Palmerston North protest march on the â'Day of Shame'â, July 22, 1981.

Anyone entering Te Marae o Hine/ The Square on June 16, 1980, would have been confronted with an unusual site.

About 15 people were holding a silent vigil, standing in a line holding up the words ‘’Remember Soweto’’.

They were part of a nationwide movement which held silent vigils to commemorate the beginning of the Soweto uprising on June 16, 1976. On that day about 20,000 black South African students had marched against the compulsory use of Afrikaans in schools.

About 176 students died and it is generally recognised as the beginning of renewed action against apartheid in South Africa.

The 1980 protest is the first known incidence of Soweto Day protests in Palmerston North, and it seems that these were held every year in the early 1980s. There was a national group which organised the Soweto Day protests, called the 16th June Committee and up until 1981, when major anti-apartheid protests were focused on the Springbok Tour, June 16 was a major day of protests by those opposed to apartheid.

For example, in 1978 the Wellington June 16th Committee organised a picket outside the South African Consulate, a screening of an anti-South African film and an evening protest march.

The idea of anti-apartheid protests being peaceful and often silent runs contrary to the popular images that spring to mind. These are often of the violent clashes which occurred between police and protestors during the 1981 Springbok Tour of New Zealand.

ManawatÅ« Heritage/Stuff Halt All Racist Tours protesting outside the 1978 Rotary Conference.

The clashes between police and protesters in Palmerston North on August 1, the day the Springboks played in the city, have already been written about.

However, many of the anti-apartheid protests in Palmerston North were like those in Te Marae o Hine on June 16, 1980 – silent and peaceful.

Apartheid was enshrined in law in South Africa in 1948, but it was the 1960 All Black tour which ignited the anti-apartheid protest movement in New Zealand.

The South African government made it clear they would not accept Māori All Blacks. A group called Citizens for Racial Equality or CARE, led the protests, coining the phrase ‘‘No Māori, no Tour’’.

Despite protests at the exclusion of Māori, the tour went ahead anyway. A planned All Black tour of South Africa in 1967 was cancelled, and the rescheduled tour in 1970 allowed for Māori to be ‘’honorary whites’’.

It was the prospect of the 1970 tour that led to the formation of New Zealand’s best-known anti-apartheid protest group, Halt All Racist Tours, or as it was better known HART.

In 1972 HART partnered with CARE and led a silent and peaceful protest outside All Saints’ Church to highlight the treatment of clergy and white students in South Africa, who had been beaten for protesting against apartheid.

ManawatÅ« Heritage/Stuff The head of the protest march on May 2, 1981. People under the banner include Joe Walding (centre). Others under the banner include Rev. Dr David Penman of All Saints Church, march organiser Bishop Peter Cullinane, Rev. Dr Alan Webster and Manawatū Trades Council president Noren Byrnes.

In April 1977 a visiting South African squash team were greeted with a silent protest. In March 1978 Palmerston North hosted a national Rotary Conference in the Opera House.

There were six white South Africans attending as guests of Rotary. About 15 protesters from HART stood outside the Opera House with signs saying ‘’Whites only’’ while a young girl, with a blackened face lay on the ground with her hands chained.

This protest was peaceful, but not silent. HART leader Trevor Richard used a loud hailer to tell attending Rotarians that this was a shameful day for the Rotary movement.

Many of the Palmerston North protests against the 1981 tour were also peaceful. Before the tour began, there were nationwide protest marches on May 2. The one in Palmerston North attracted about 5000 people and ended with a quiet service of prayer at All Saints’ Church.

The protest was very peaceful, despite the presence of approximately 800 pro-tour protesters very close to where the march stopped in Te Marae o Hine for speeches.

Stuff/ManawatÅ« Heritage A confrontation between police and protesters in Palmerston North on August 1, 1981

On the day of the first Springbok game in New Zealand, which was in Gisborne on 22 July, a peaceful protest was held to mark the ‘’Day of Shame’’. About 500 people began the march from St Patrick’s Cathedral which had swelled to about 1000 by the time it reached Te Marae o Hine.

Even after the violent clashes of August 1, peaceful anti-apartheid protest continued in the city.

On August 29 Dr Alan Webster, leader of Manawatū Against Springbok Tour (MAST), and Rev Alan Newman led a silent and peaceful protest march from Amesbury Street to The Square.

The protesters marched four abreast and were silent the whole way, despite heckling from tour supporters as they walked along Broadway.

Once assembled in Te Marae o Hine, Rev. Newman spoke to the protesters and urged them to remain non-violent, stay within the limits of the law and be based in faith and prayer.

ManawatÅ« Heritage/Stuff Protesters silently marching on August 29, 1981.

The last anti-tour protest took place on the day of the last rugby game which was September 12 at Eden Park in Auckland.

The intensity and violence of the protests in Auckland is well known, but in Palmerston North once again protesters marched peacefully to Te Marae o Hine and heard speeches which encouraged them to keep fighting against apartheid.

The 1981 Springbok Tour caused a spike in anti-apartheid protests. Yet after the turmoil of 1981, June 16 remained an important anti-apartheid protest day. Silent protests marking Soweto Day continuing annually in Te Marae o Hine until at least 1983.

Elizabeth Ward is a political and social historian and co-authored the chapter on Palmerston North politics in City at the Centre.