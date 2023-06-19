Reviving 'the buzz' of Square Edge with humble brew and plenty of heart

The scent of coffee is back at Square Edge thanks to chef turned barista Michelle Escott, who is serving customer Conrad Ryan. From humble beginnings, she hopes to build the coffee stall into a fully-fledged cafe.

It’s not a building that should be quiet, she says, tracing the lines of the walls and windows with her eyes, and reflecting on memories of a youth well misspent.

Square Edge has a rich history as both a hive for Palmerston North’s arts community, and as a uni student hangout through venues such as Harvesters, Cafe Paradiso, and more recently Cafe Royale.

It’s where the White Stripes played in 2000, and where Michelle Escott fondly recalls coming for music and drama lessons when she was seven years old.

The building is like a second home to her, and she knows many other people feel the same way – or at least they used to.

The past six months have been challenging.

A hospitality venue has long been integral to stimulating foot-traffic at Square Edge, and providing a meeting point and a vibe.

But the silence has been deafening since Antonio’s Cafe closed in November – less than six months after it opened. Owner Tony Canderle relocated the eatery to Ashhurst, and then Milson.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Escott is doing much of the baking in her own time, and loves connecting with the many community groups who use Square Edge.

For the past month Escott, previously the chef at Antonio’s, has been rebuilding the public’s faith one brew at a time.

She is being employed by the Square Edge Community Arts to provide a no-frills coffee stall.

“People are starting to realise we’re here which is nice,” she says. “Because you get people looking at the art and talking, all the things you want.

“It’s not really a building that should be quiet, and not have people in it. There’s too much to look at and too much history here to have it all shut away.”

Square Edge Community Coffee is for now a bare-bones operation, but there are three essentials. Escott has a counter, a coffee machine and a deep affection, both for the venue and the community groups who use its spaces.

She lights up recalling live music at Harvesters or when mentioning the seniors’ dance group who “scare the crap out of me” with their infinite energy, or the baby yoga group who now mingle over coffee after a class.

Almost everything at her disposal has been donated and borrowed, including church pews and cushions for the seating, and the cakes and biscuits are being baked in her own time.

“There’s been things donated from around the building for the kitchen. It’s been so wonderful, and really supportive.

“I think people want something happening back here, too. Anyone who works here, it means something to them.”

She is intending to introduce a pie warmer this week so some “hots” could be added to the menu.

“We need an oven. Once we’ve got a stainless steel bench we can do more hot things ... Hopefully we can go from there and turn it into something.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Square Edge building has a rich 78-year history, being home to an arts centre since 1980, and hosting a number of popular cafes and night spots.

The dream is a fully-fledged cafe, but she wants to do it right, and that may take time.

“I want something that stays here and is part of the building. It’s a Palmy place.”

Escott says dietary cooking was a passion of hers. She wants to cater for all customers’ needs, because food should be inclusive – bringing people together.

She also loves using native ingredients in “strange things” such as her passionfruit and kawakawa yo-yo biscuits.

She was thankful for the support from Square Edge Community Arts that manages the building, while her husband Rodney and her children have been helping out too.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Michelle Escott, is starting small and simple in her efforts to attract customers back to a Square Edge coffee spot. She is pictured with Katie Russell and Jane Humphrey from Square Edge Community Arts.

Community Arts building manager Jane Humphrey says her team and other tenants have been missing the foot traffic, smell of coffee and “the buzz” once synonymous with Square Edge.

The lease for the cafe space is being taken off the market and they would be helping Escott establish the coffee stall and revive Square Edge as a meeting place.

“We really want to get this right, make it a welcoming place to hang out, and draw people in.”

Square Edge Community Coffee is open weekdays, 8am till about 1pm, and 9am till noon on Saturday.

