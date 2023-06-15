Dog handler's use of canine on young woman who suffered life-long injuries not justified: IPCA

The officer released his dog who bit the young woman, who was hiding in bushes, on the lower leg. (file photo)

A young woman suffered life-long injuries after she was bitten by a police dog, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has now found the officer who commanded it to bite was unjustified.

The IPCA conducted an investigation into the October 4, 2022 incident that occurred at Foxton Beach.

Its findings, released on Thursday, said the handler released his dog to catch two people who were fleeing police.

The officers started following the woman, who was a passenger in the car, and a male driver after he was spotted driving dangerously.

The officers tracked the vehicle to a rural property and spotted two occupants in the dark.

The duo were told to stop but did not, and the handler released his dog.

The woman was hiding in bushes and the dog bit her on the lower leg.

She needed hospital treatment and suffered life-long injuries. The male was arrested shortly after at a neighbouring property.

The findings said the use of the dog was out of proportion to the offending because the “woman had committed no offence beyond being on a property without reasonable excuse”.

It said other options were available to the officers.

“In particular, the dog should have been used to track, and then arrest, both parties.”

The officers who arrested the woman found she had serious injuries and called an ambulance to meet them at the Palmerston North Police Station.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital where she underwent surgery.

The woman was then transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

In response to the findings, Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said they accepted the IPCA’s decision.

“Police acknowledge that releasing the dog without knowing if [the woman] was the driver or passenger, and without confirmation that the dog had the correct target in its sights, posed a real risk.”

He said situations like this were “typically very fast-moving, with officers needing to consider a range of critical information all at once”.

”Our staff were focused on apprehending two people in a vehicle that had refused to stop for police and fled.

“However, occasionally the decisions we make can have unfortunate impacts like in this incident, where someone who was not a significant offender or risk is badly injured.”

He said although releasing the dog was not justified, using it to track and arrest the pair would have been.