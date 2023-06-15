What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

Comedian Chris Parker peforms at the Regent on Broadway on Friday night.

Live comedy, music and sport are the best defences against the winter chill this weekend.

Friday

Chris Parker: Comedian and “people’s princess of New Zealand” performs at the Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North, 7pm.

Saturday

Shift Your Paradigm: A multilevel marketing conference that comes apart at the seams. The satirical comedy is at 7pm both Saturday and Sunday at Globe Theatre, Palmerston North.

Go Jets: Watch the Manawatū Jets take on the Airs at Fly Palmy Arena, 5pm.

Murgatroyd: Live at The Stomach, Palmerston North, supported by Swamp Witch and Feilding’s Best Dancers. 8pm, tickets from undertheradar.co.nz

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Upcoming

Artisan Mākete: Working with Alliance Française Palmerston North to celebrate all things French, with crepes and French music, alongside a quality selection of artisan craft stalls, at Square Edge, June 24, 10am-3pm.

Legal Tender: A Bent Horseshoe gig at Hokowhitu Bowling Club. Legal Tender are supported by Wayne Mason and Rod Davis, 7.30pm, June 24. $25 at the door.

The Longest Day: Cheer on CACTUS teens as they complete the programme with a five-hour challenge starting from Feilding High School at 7am on June 25, culminating with an epic truck-pull along Kimbolton Road in the town just before noon.

Opera, Comedy & Chaos: Benefit concert to fund Cecily Shaw’s opera studies at Guildhall, London. Shaw performs with Guy Donaldson on piano, Rangitīkei Anglican Parish Choir, organists Bruce Stern and Margaret Thompson, 3pm at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Marton, June 25. $25/$20.

RailX: Model railway & trade show featuring 20 train layouts based on various countries, Meccano and Lego displays, plus trade stands selling associated accessories, at Barber Hall, Palmerston North, July 8-9, 10am to 4pm. Entry $10, children $5, family pass $30.

Puanga Twilight Festival: Celebrate the Māori new year, with this year’s festivities being at the Central Energy Trust Arena’s Pit Lane, from 3pm to 7.30pm.

The Warratahs: Live at Globe Theatre, Palmerston North, July 28, 8pm. Two new songs from Barry Saunders, ‘Goin’ Up North’ and ‘Silver Train’, will feature at the show.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Hokowhitu Village Farmers’ Market: Offering a range of artisan and local produce, every second Sunday. Next market is June 18.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Social dance on the fourth Saturday of each month. From 7.30pm to 11pm, Senior Citizens’ Hall, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. $10 entry.

Armed combat training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.