New coach in store for Central Hinds with Watkins standing down

The Central Hinds women’s cricket team will have a fresh head coach at the helm next summer following the announcement Jamie Watkins is stepping down.

Taranaki-based Watkins will remain connected to the women’s game in Central Districts as he will be continuing in his role as female performance and pathways coach, growing the systems and support for the next generations of Hinds.

It’s a role he has juggled with his Hinds coaching duties over the past two years, but he can now focus on the overall development of the women’s game in CD.

Watkins has been the Hinds’ mentor since 2017, and guided a young team to a memorable Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national title in 2019 when they beat a strong Auckland contingent in a home final at Pukekura Park.

He said now was the right time for the players to listen to a new voice.

“It’s been a really cool period. We’ve had a lot of success in 50-over cricket, and won close to 70% of our Hallyburton Johnstone Shield games over the past four years.

“The disappointing side of it has been the Dream11 Super Smash T20s where we haven’t achieved what we had set out to do.

“That’s the only aspect that leaves me feeling a little bit unfulfilled from the head coach role, but everything else leaves me feeling pretty proud with the shape the team is in.”

Watkins recalled in his first assignment as the coach the 16 women, some of them still at school, who gathered for a preseason camp in Levin “were practically every player from the whole of CD that we could muster and look at”.

“We only had the equivalent of two and a half Shrimpton Trophy [CD women’s inter-provincial] teams operating at the time, and a lot of players were young and had only been playing for one or two years.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jamie Watkins says there are strong foundations for the team to grow.

“So to see how far we have come from there is special to me. They have become a team that no-one takes lightly, and to have the depth of players that we showed last season as well is key.

“We also have a strong Shrimpton Trophy competition now with five teams, plus a women’s CD A programme back for the first time in years to help prepare more players for the step up.

"Those are strong foundations on which the team can continue to grow.”

This is the area Watkins will continue to lead and develop, as well as working with the tiers of emerging players throughout CD.

He said the Hinds were a good group and he would still see them regularly.

“With most of the top group still only in their mid 20s, there is plenty left to come in their careers, and it’s an exciting time for a new head coach to come in and bring a fresh approach.”