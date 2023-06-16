Choirs make sweet sounds at Big Sing

The Big Sing secondary schools choirs festival was at the Regent On Broadway this week.

Singers from Palmerston North Boys’ High School put in a standout performance at The Big Sing Manawatū-Whanganui regional finals.

The secondary schools choirs festival was at the Regent On Broadway on Thursday with 578 singers in 16 choirs from Whanganui, Palmerston North, Wairarapa and Levin. Choirs ranged in size from 18 to 110 singers.

The MANifesto group from Boys’ High won the Judith and Guy Donaldson Award for an excellent performance of a New Zealand work and the Shona and Barry Old Award for a standout piece performed in the festival.

They were also highly commended.

Groups that were commended were Son of a Pitch of Boys’ High, Solway College Choir, Masterton, Voices United from Waiopehu College and Horowhenua College, and Singquisition from Nga Tawa Diocesan School.

The Ministry of Youth Development spirit-of-the-festival award went to Bella and the Fellas from Freyberg High School.

The Manawatū-Whanganui Big Sing Trophy for the best junior choir went to St Matthew’s Collegiate School junior choir from Masterton.

The NZCF Manawatū-Whanganui regional conductor’s professional development award was presented to Tim Shiriffs conductor of Voices United and Waiopehu Barbershop Bopper’s.

The Renaissance Singers Award for an excellent performance of an a cappella work went to Bella and the Fellas.

The Palmerston North Choral Society Trophy to recognise students who have given outstanding support to their choir as a student conductor, instrumentalist or accompanist went to Jabulani from St Matthew’s.

The award for an outstanding performance in te reo Māori went to Cantatrices from Palmerston North Girls’ High School.

Cantatrices were also highly commended.

In the awards recognising performance by choirs not competing for selection to the national finale, the Waiopehu Barbershop Boppers, Rathkeale College and St Matthew’s Collegiate School Ngatahi were commended.

Bella and the Fellas, Jabulani and Pasifika Gospel Choir of Girls’ High were highly commended.

Three national adjudicators will select the top 24 choirs from regional events to attend The Big Sing national finale at the Auckland Town Hall on August 25-27.

They will also select another 36 choirs to take part in three Cadenza Festivals. The Whanganui Opera House will host the lower half of the North Island’s Cadenza on August 17-18.