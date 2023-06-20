'A brand new start': Pendulum bar and eatery ready to serve Palmerston North

The Pendulum owners from left; Ricky Taggar, Kiljas Taggar and Gurpreet Singh are excited about their new venture.

A new bar and eatery in Palmerston North is hoping to bring something “unique” to the city’s nightlife.

The Pendulum, on Main St, is the “dream” of husband and wife Ricky and Kiljas Taggar, and Gurpreet Singh.

Originally from India, the trio met six years ago when Singh was purchasing stock for his bar, The Stunned Mullet, from a local bottle store.

Taggar worked at the shop and found he and Singh had many things in common, including the desire for a “brand-new start”.

About 18 months ago they began working towards their “dream” of owning a bar and bringing something “unique” to Palmerston North.

Taggar said they wanted the venture to cater to all ages and be more of a tavern than a nightclub.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Pendulum has been up and running on Church St since March.

“Young, professional, tradies ... we just want people to come in after work and feel like they can have a drink.

“Palmerston North had few other options like this ... it’s something different for the industry.”

The bar closed at 1am and took its responsibility as hosts seriously, he said.

They had security on busy nights and no longer allowed patrons to drink outside the front of the bar.

“We don’t allow people out on the front footpath any more, and we don’t let people drink or smoke out there.

“We’ve got this new garden bar, and we’ve put most of our time and money into this.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The garden has been revamped with new tables and chairs, greenery and covered seating.

The outdoor area had been completely transformed to include covered tables and chairs, bar leaners, umbrellas and greenery.

There was even a speaker for people to plug devices into and play their own music.

The trio also had plans to extend the outdoor area in summer and were excited to be launching into a full menu of food this week.

They had revamped the bar inside and were offering signature drinks, including their popular teapots.

The teapots were purchased with six shot glasses and made to share.

Taggar said they were incredibly sought-after.

“It’s not about getting drunk ... we want people to come in and enjoy the flavours, and enjoy sharing something.”

Kiljas was in charge behind the bar and said their liquor license was granted in February, and they had been up and running since March.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The upstairs function room is proving popular.

The venue was already hosting events and patrons were “loving” all the photos taken of them and posted to social media.

“They really love it, they ask when is it going up? They can't wait to see our photos,” Taggar said.

Singh said the bar and eatery was a “brand-new start” and they were confident it would be a success.

An upstairs function room was available for hire and events were already filling the calendar, including a pre-mardi gras​ party on June 24.