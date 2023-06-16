Country's top young athletes primed for national schools cross-country championships

The New Zealand secondary schools cross-country championships are back in Palmerston North this weekend for the first time since 2014.

Hundreds of the country’s best young runners will test themselves at the New Zealand secondary schools cross-country championships in Palmerston North.

More than 850 athletes are entered in the two-day event at Massey University this weekend, with the 49th annual schools championship for individuals on Saturday and the seventh annual regional relay on Sunday.

The last time Massey hosted the championships was in 2014.

The New Zealand event is the culmination of a festival of cross-country events at the venue in the past few weeks.

The Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge, Manawatū secondary school championships, the Super 8 competition for boys’ schools from the central North Island, the Manawatū primary and intermediate championships and the Feilding Moa club championships have all been at Massey recently.

The course starts near the Sport and Rugby Institute, goes around the sports field, crosses onto farm land, before returning to finish at the rear of the institute building.

The course is expected to be firm, but there are some water sections.

The first race starts at 10.30am on Saturday with 40-minute intervals between races.

There are junior boys and girls, year 9 girls and boys, and senior girls and boys. The senior girls start at 1.10pm and the senior boys at 1.50pm.

On Sunday the girls relay is at 9am and the boys at 10am.

About 40 volunteers are helping run the event.