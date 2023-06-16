Name suppression expires for Dannevirke man accused of sex crimes

Michael Fuller was remanded on bail and made no pleas when he appeared on Friday.

The identity of a man accused of indecently assaulting a young boy can now be revealed.

Interim name suppression expired for Michael Fuller when he appeared in the Dannevirke District Court on Friday.

He is facing eight charges including the indecent assault of a boy aged between 12 and 16, indecent communication with a young person and knowingly possessing an objectionable publication.

Defence lawyer Nicola Graham said her client was unable to plead to any of the charges because she only recently received his file.

READ MORE:

* Farmer fortunate to not hurt himself, passenger after drunkenly pulling out in front of milk tanker

* Driver who caused motorcyclist's serious injuries avoids conviction

* Man acquitted of being lookout during Dannevirke huia heist



She asked for time to allow Fuller to go through the information and sought another court date.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said this was Fuller’s third appearance and he was expected to plead at his next hearing.

She said, although he had interim name suppression the order had now expired.

Graham said there was no application to pursue it.

Fuller was remanded on bail to reappear in July.