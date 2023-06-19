All-rounder Watkin leaving Central Hinds for ND

Central Hinds and Manawatū all-rounder Jess Watkin has announced she is heading to Northern Districts next summer.

Originally from Whanganui, the 25-year-old had been based in Manawatū in recent years.

She debuted for CD as a 15-year-old in the 2013-14 season and became a key player with her top-order batting and off-spin, appearing in 85 one-dayers and 72 twenty20s.

READ MORE:

* Tom Bruce, Natalie Dodd take major gongs at CD awards

* Central Hinds snap more than year-long Super Smash losing streak

* In-form Mackinder called into Central Hinds squad



She was the Hinds’ player of the year in 2016-17, 2019-20 and 2021-22, and also represented the White Ferns in six one-day internationals and nine twenty20s in 2018.

Saying goodbye to CD was tough, she said.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities and support CD have given me over the last 10 years,” Watkin said. “They have supported me since I was a young girl and have allowed me to grow to where I am today.”

At the same time, she was looking forward to the next chapter of her career.

“I am excited to be given this opportunity to play for the Brave and be part of an awesome organisation.

“I’m at the stage of my career where I need a change to help me keep pushing forward. I’m excited to work with the staff at ND and to work hard and challenge myself.”

Watkin scored one century and 15 half centuries for CD in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition.

Known for her ability to smash a six, as well as her dangerous off-spinners and sharp fielding reflexes, she chalked up her 100th one-day wicket for the Hinds in the recent 2022-23 season.

In the Super Smash twenty20 competition, she recorded six half centuries with a high score of 95, and 54 wickets, including a best of 4-22.

Watkin had either captained or co-captained the Hinds in the twenty20 format in recent summers, stepping aside from that role towards the end of last season in order to focus on her batting.

Coach Jamie Watkins said the crowd-pleaser would be missed by the Hinds team after almost a decade of service, but she departed with everyone’s best wishes.

“Jess has been an absolute star for this team, and thoughtful leader. We all wish her well for the future. Everyone wants to see Jess play for New Zealand again.”

With a number of outstanding young talents emerging through the CD development system in recent seasons, the Hinds were in a good position to continue to perform.

“The change creates an opportunity for a number of players to show more of what they can do,” Watkins said.

The 2023-24 Hinds contracted squad will be finalised and announced in the coming months.